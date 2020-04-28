Intimations of mortality (Or, what COVID-19 survivors learned from the experience)

“I learned to confront my mortality and to reassess what is essential in life.”

That sums up the lesson Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said he had learned after he survived COVID-19. Migz was the first senator to make public his having contracted the virus without knowing exactly how he got it. He was on quarantine for the required period (14 days or more) and after he was declared “negative,” he willingly donated blood plasma (antibodies found in one’s blood) to be used on other COVID-19 patients, as did his colleague Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, another COVID-19 survivor, who donated his own plasma to a health worker from Quezon City.

“The doctors at the hospital said that they saw good results when they gave the plasma of COVID-19 survivors to severely afflicted patients,” Sonny told The STAR in an e-mail interview.

Another COVID-19 survivor who is also a plasma donor is businessman Jeffrey Yap (whose dad is a doctor).

“I didn’t know how I contracted the virus,” said Jeffrey who is the bosom buddy of James Yap (no relation but they treat each other like brothers). “What I remember is that in the first week of March, I had lunch with friends at a five-star hotel. Then in the evening, our family had dinner in Greenhills. A few days later, I was having the symptoms. I tested ‘positive.’ I was hospitalized and, thankfully, after several days including home quarantine, I tested ‘negative.’”

Funfare talked to the three survivors/donors.

Plasma donors all: Sen. Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara

Why did you decide to donate your plasma?

Migz: I found out through the news that recovered patients like myself can help critically ill patients by donating our blood plasma which contains the antibodies that help fight the virus. Studies in the US, China and Europe have proven this and so I reached out to PGH (Philippine General Hospital), which has a similar program, to offer my blood to them.

Sonny: The doctors called me and asked if I was willing to donate my plasma a few days after I was discharged and, of course, I was most willing. I felt very grateful to the medical personnel who helped me overcome the virus and I wanted to do my share to help.

Jeffrey: With what’s happening right now, every bit of help counts, so I’m doing my part to be able to help. I never had second thoughts when asked if I could donate plasma to help other COVID-19 patients.

Sen. Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri and his wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri with their children Maria Adriana, Santiago Gabriel and Juan Miguel III.

What’s your blood type and how much did you donate?

Migz: PGH has been asking recovered patients to donate their blood plasma to help others and since my blood type is A+, which is the type most needed, I willingly participated in their program to help others. They extracted 600ml from me and according to them, that was enough to help two critically ill patients.

Sen. Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri

Sonny: I’m type O+. I donated 500ml. I’m willing to donate again but I was told that I had to wait 14 days between donations.

Jeffrey: I am type O+. I donated 500ml.

How long after you tested negative can you be declared OK to donate?

Migz: There are criteria before survivors can donate their plasma. The recovered patient must present proof that he or she is already negative of the virus. In my case, I had two negative test results already since March 30 and April 5. And secondly, they test your blood to make sure it has no hepatitis or HIV. Once cleared, then you can donate your plasma. The process is relatively painless and the excellent doctors of PGH take great care of you. St. Luke’s has a similar program as well which is open for donations, too.

Sonny: I think it’s about five or six days but I’m not too sure about that.

Jeffrey: We can start the process of donation 14 days after being asymptomatic and after one negative result.

Businessman Jeffrey Yap with bosom buddy James Yap (no relation but they treat each other like more than brothers).

What lesson have you learned from the experience?

Migz: The whole experience has forced me to confront my mortality and reassess what is essential in life; what my values and priorities in life are. Family, friends, even just basic freedoms such as walking in the park that are simple things that we take for granted. This virus, as a great equalizer, has also humbled us and is a reminder that nobody is above one another. Rich or poor, powerful or not, we are all equal and must work hand in hand, doing all that we can, to overcome this challenge and hopefully emerge as better humans and better stewards of our Planet.

Sonny: I learned that finally, we have fantastic doctors and nurses who work hard in risky conditions so we should value and appreciate them. Secondly, that we are all bonded together by this virus and we are only as strong as our weakest links. Thus, we have to sacrifice for the good of all.

Businessman Jeffrey Yap

Jeffrey: That health is very important. And always be prepared. By the way, those who wish to donate their plasma, should get in touch with Dr. Sandy Maginito of PGH at +63917-8053207 or call +63947-4882817.

