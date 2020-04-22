MOVIES
Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction'
Netflix/Released
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth bares new stunts for 'Extraction'
(Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — In the new Netflix film "Extraction," Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. 

An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, "Extraction" is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. It will premiere on April 24 on Netflix. 

RELATED: WATCH: Chris Hemsworth on working in India for new movie 'Extraction'

CHRIS HEMSWORTH NETFLIX
Philstar
