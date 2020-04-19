MOVIES
MUSIC
While home-quarantined with his family, the former Mr. Chinatown runner-up and one of the most promising showbiz newbies (in the stable of Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit) spends his time taking stock of what he has accomplished and how he’s charting his life and career post-COVID-19
Soul-searching with David Licauco
CONVERSATIONS - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - April 19, 2020 - 12:00am

It was his runner-up finish in the Mr. Chinatown pageant a few years ago that propelled David Licauco to the limelight and served as his ticket to showbiz. His forebears hail from Tabaco City (Albay) and, coincidentally, his grandmother Alice Abrahan (and brother Antonio who died of another stroke early this week) were my schoolmates at Tabaco Pei Ching High School. (Kapuso actress Joyce Ching also traces her roots to Tabaco; the first Tabaco resident who joined showbiz was Myra Crisol, discovered by Premiere Productions in the early ‘60s.).

David (who is 50 percent Chinese) is luckier than other newcomers because ALV cast him as bida in his big break, Because I Love You, which was produced by Arnold Vegafria’s own ALV Films, directed by Joel Lamangan with Shaira Diaz as leading lady. In his three years in the business, David has survived the so-called “initiation” stage (bashing, unfounded yarns about his private life, “fake news”, etc.). Showbiz aspirants can learn a thing or two from David’s experience.

How would you assess your three years in showbiz?

“I’m just extremely grateful for what I have accomplished. I should say that it has been an amazing journey. I had my ups and downs. There have been times when I have found my work challenging, especially during earlier stages of my career; this actually ended up being fun since I am always up for challenges. I also think that in this environment, you will always have to improve and hone your craft. Should I start singing? Should I start dancing lessons? Should I start doing Tiktok? Hahaha!!! I have actually done Tiktok which I posted on my social media accounts. At the end of the day, we all just wanna get better in whatever we were doing.”

Is it true that you almost quit and thought of just helping in the family business?

Hmmm, not really. We all go through a certain phase in our lives when we search for purpose and happiness, or what we really wanna do in life. I just focus on whatever comes our way. I’ll do my very best and create my own happiness.”

You are luckier than most newcomers since bida ka kaagad in a movie. Don’t you think it was a case of too much too soon?

“Well, sometimes I get caught up with everything and I ask myself, ‘Do I deserve all this?’ I was just an ordinary basketball player na makulit growing up. It got to a point that I got a little overwhelmed and I became a little emotional about it. Was it a case of too much too soon? I don’t think so. To answer your next question, I’m just an actor so whatever job is offered to me, as long as it’s good for me, I’ll take it. I just have to be prepared all the time and thank God for every blessing that I get.”

Don’t you think that you were hinog sa pilit and you still have a lot to learn?

“Of course, I don’t have the illusion that I am already a star. I’m aware of the reality that I am not there yet. I’m doing my best to improve on my craft. Every morning when I wake up, I ask myself, ‘What can you do to achieve what you wanna achieve? Should you do this and that?’ I always have this mindset that there’s a lot to learn. Even the best basketball player, Kobe Bryant, had to practice every single day even if he was already the best. Get what I mean? I always keep that mindset. Never let your head get big and just work on yourself to get better in everything that you do. Of course, have fun.”

What do you like and don’t like about showbiz?

“What I like about showbiz? Making people happy just by being me and doing things that I love. It’s a blessing. Not everybody is given the opportunity so why not grab it? And what I don’t like about showbiz? That sometimes I tend to forget that I have a responsibility and also, maybe the long hours of waiting. Hahaha!!! But I have gotten used to it. It has actually taught me how to be patient.”

What really is your childhood dream?

“Honestly, in the family I was definitely the least expected to be in showbiz. Growing up in a conservative Chinese high school, I was really shy. I had to know the person well before I could talk to him. All I wanted was to play basketball and hang out with my friends. Which is far different from showbiz. In showbiz, you have to be friendly to everyone or else they might judge you as masungit or mayabang. So it was really hard for me at the start. Slowly, I got the hang of it.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

DAVID LICAUCO MR. CHINATOWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Not 'charot': Admin of Ethel Booba's Twitter account speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The administrator of Ethel Booba’s Twitter page revealed that the account was not taken down and is just off-air for...
Entertainment
fbfb
'The Lion King' animator succumbs to COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Ann spent decades at Disney's animation team, helping to craft iconic movies that became household names and which have stayed...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Eat Bulaga' donates fans for Pasig Children’s Hospital's COVID-19 patients
2 days ago
To help ease the condition of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Hanabishi partnered with...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Ely Buendia lends song for DOT's COVID-19 workers tribute
1 day ago
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filipino can still smile.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu to mark birthday with new inspirational song
1 day ago
As the world continues to face the threat of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, singer-actress Kim Chiu...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Over a year ago
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Mark Anthony back from nightmare
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’
Over a year ago
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Maricar ready for Sky
By Ricky Lo | Over a year ago
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with