MOVIES
MUSIC
The special documentary titled "Ako si Patient 2828 (I am Patient 2828)" is set to air Apr. 18, 2020 on GMA.
i-Witness via Facebook
'Ako si Patient 2828': Howie Severino shares COVID-19 bout in 'i-Witness' documentary
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 7:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Howie Severino this time finds himself the subject of the next episode of documentary program "i-Witness," in which he is a longtime host.

The special documentary titled "Ako si Patient 2828 (I am Patient 2828)" is set to air tomorrow night on GMA.

Providing a firsthand look at the experience of a patient afflicted with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Howie will be featured as both the host and case study in a rare moment in the show's 20-year run.

“Dahil sa pagiging aktibo at pagkakaroon ng maayos na pangangatawan, hindi inakala ni Howie Severino na dadapuan siya ng COVID-19, ang sakit na kinatatakutan ngayon ng mundo,” reads the official description of the episode.

(Because of his active lifestyle and healthy body, Howie Severino did not expect he would go down with COVID-19, a disease that has plagued the world.)



“Sa espesyal na dokumentaryong ito, silipin natin ang katangi-tanging kuwento ni Patient 2828 at kung paano siya nakabangon mula sa peligrong dulot ng novel coronavirus.”

(In this special documentary, we glimpse the unique story of Howie and how he recovered from the danger posed by the novel coronavirus.)

Last week, the veteran journalist published a first-person essay narrating his observations and insights as a COVID-19 survivor.

“I know of a few others, all attempting to return to low-profile lives in a fearful world, but most choose to remain invisible. There are strong reasons for this anonymity. This disease is one of the most stigmatized and loneliest in human history, perhaps comparable only to leprosy where quarantine can be forever,” Howie wrote.

Related: Patient 2828: Howie Severino shares how he survived COVID-19

HOWIE SEVERINO I-WITNESS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Not 'charot': Admin of Ethel Booba's Twitter account speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The administrator of Ethel Booba’s Twitter page revealed that the account was not taken down and is just off-air for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Money Heist star Alvaro Morte sends message to Filipino fans in this time of COVID-19
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Spanish star Álvaro Morte, also known as The Professor in the hit Netflix series Money Heist, has a special message...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
'The Revelation': Ethel Booba bares truth behind 'charot' Twitter account
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Ethel Booba finally explained the "true story" behind the controversial Twitter account that she disowned ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia deliver P300K in PPE donations to two hospitals
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
"Muli, maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta sa ating mga frontliners sa Parañaque at Pasay!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Kim Chiu to mark birthday with new inspirational song
4 hours ago
As the world continues to face the threat of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, singer-actress Kim Chiu...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
WATCH: Ely Buendia lends song for DOT's COVID-19 workers tribute
4 hours ago
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filipino can still smile.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
'The Lion King' animator succumbs to COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Ann spent decades at Disney's animation team, helping to craft iconic movies that became household names and which have stayed...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Justin Bieber, stars donate once-in-a-lifetime experiences for DiCaprio, De Niro COVID-19 fundraiser
5 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have rallied fellow Hollywood A-listers in a new coronavirus fundraising campaign by...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
ABS-CBN stars promote importance of wearing face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic
6 hours ago
The superstar cast of ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “24/7,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with