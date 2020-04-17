'Ako si Patient 2828': Howie Severino shares COVID-19 bout in 'i-Witness' documentary

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-awarded broadcast journalist Howie Severino this time finds himself the subject of the next episode of documentary program "i-Witness," in which he is a longtime host.

The special documentary titled "Ako si Patient 2828 (I am Patient 2828)" is set to air tomorrow night on GMA.

Providing a firsthand look at the experience of a patient afflicted with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Howie will be featured as both the host and case study in a rare moment in the show's 20-year run.

“Dahil sa pagiging aktibo at pagkakaroon ng maayos na pangangatawan, hindi inakala ni Howie Severino na dadapuan siya ng COVID-19, ang sakit na kinatatakutan ngayon ng mundo,” reads the official description of the episode.

(Because of his active lifestyle and healthy body, Howie Severino did not expect he would go down with COVID-19, a disease that has plagued the world.)

“Sa espesyal na dokumentaryong ito, silipin natin ang katangi-tanging kuwento ni Patient 2828 at kung paano siya nakabangon mula sa peligrong dulot ng novel coronavirus.”

(In this special documentary, we glimpse the unique story of Howie and how he recovered from the danger posed by the novel coronavirus.)

Last week, the veteran journalist published a first-person essay narrating his observations and insights as a COVID-19 survivor.

“I know of a few others, all attempting to return to low-profile lives in a fearful world, but most choose to remain invisible. There are strong reasons for this anonymity. This disease is one of the most stigmatized and loneliest in human history, perhaps comparable only to leprosy where quarantine can be forever,” Howie wrote.

