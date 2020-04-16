Not 'charot': Admin of Ethel Booba's Twitter account speaks up

MANILA, Philippines — The administrator of Ethel Booba’s Twitter page revealed that the account was not taken down and is just off-air for its protection following Ethel's YouTube revelations about the "true story" behind the account with 1.6 million followers.

In a statement exclusively sent to Philstar.com, the account's administrator, who refused to be named, said the page was hidden because some people close to the comedienne wanted to use the account for personal agenda.

“Ang !IAmEthyl Gabison parody account na napamahal na sa karamihan ay pansamantalang naka-off air. Ito po ay pinoprotektahan dahil mayroon pong mga ilan na hindi mabuting loob na nagnanais na gamitin ito para sa kanilang pansariling intensyon,” the statement said.

The administrator clarified that the account is not Ethel's official page and started as a parody page that the administrator created last 2012, not because he is a fan of the comedienne, but because parody accounts were a craze back then.

The administrator said he and Ethel do not know each other personally.

But when the parody account became popular, the administrator said the sexy comedienne started to claim it as her own and even told the press in interviews that she was the one posting the jokes when in fact, the punchlines came from the administrator, who said he was never paid by Ethel for everything he did for the account.

In fact, according to the administrator, Ethel even profited from the parody account since the administrator forwarded all gigs and inquiries to the performer, for which she allegedly charged P80,000 to P100, 000 per appearance. The comedienne, said the administrator, never offered him commissions or fees for all the commercial inquiries he gave her.

Ethel even got a book deal from Viva because of the Twitter account. The administrator claimed that he is the one who wrote the entire "Charotism" book and never received any contribution from Ethel and a single cent from the book's sales.

Although he does not earn from manning the account, the administrator said he keeps it for fun.

The administrator of the page also refused to answer Ethel’s comments on the issue because he respects her. He, however, said that he would just let Ethel's past interviews about the Twitter account speak for themselves.

“Hindi ko na po kailangang sagutin ang mga insulto at paratang ni Miss Ethel Booba. Mataas po ang respeto ko sa kababaihan at hayaan na lang po natin ang kanyang mga sariling past interviews sa media ang mag-linaw sa lahat,” the administrator said.

“Hanggang sa muling pagbabalik ng aliw at katatawanan,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, Ethel posted a video in her YouTube channel, explaining what she claimed as the "true story" behind the Twitter account she disowned recently. She claimed she had no direct access to the owner of her namesake Twitter page.

In the video, she admitted that she never paid the account's administrator.

“Maganda nga ‘yong flow ng mga tweets na nakakatawa lang. So hinayaan ko lang. Ay may admin ako, nakalibre ako, ‘yong iba nga nagbabayad ng admin,” she said in her video blog.