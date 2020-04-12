Home Sweet Home

The family of Patricia Javier and her chiropractor husband Dr. Robert Walcher III is a moveable feast. Since they and their two sons transplanted themselves to the Philippines from San Diego, California, they have changed residences five times — first from the Azure Condo (near SLEX) to Antipolo City (where Patricia hails from) to Scout Rallos St. and Woodside (both in Quezon City) and finally to a sprawling community of high-end townhouses also in Q.C.

“This is our home, we own it,” Patricia told Jojo Gabinete and me early last month when she invited us for a free-wheeling chat over a merienda of pansit, empanada and banana cue.

“Except for the one in Antipolo, we were renting the three other places we stayed in. We loved this place the first time we saw it so we bought a unit. The neighborhood is quiet and cozy. Our neighbors (among them talent manager Leo Dominguez) are friendly, very nice, mababait.”

Weeks before the ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine) was declared, the Walchers have virtually been in a self-imposed “quarantine” as they were busy fixing the three-floor unit and at the same time family bonding since they moved there early this year.

The sala and dining area are on the ground floor. On the second floor, displayed are Patricia’s plaques, trophies (and crown and sash as Noble Queen of the Philippines) and other memorabilia, highlighted by a cute doll that looks like her — yes, a Patricia/Barbie Doll that has a poignant story behind it.

As Patricia recalled, years ago when she was a grade school student in Marikina, her family was so hard-up that she couldn’t afford to have a doll.

“During the recess, my schoolmates would take out their Barbie Dolls at ako naman nakatunganga lang, mangiyak-iyak. Walang doll, eh!”

It was only when she was around 20 and started working was she able to buy a Barbie Doll. When Rob heard Patricia’s sob story as a doll-less kid, he comforted her by saying, “Don’t worry, you are my Barbie Doll and you are more beautiful than all the Barbie Dolls in the world.”

Unknown to Patricia, Rob had something big in mind. After Patricia won her “Noble” title last year, a beautifully-wrapped box with a huge ribbon around it was delivered to their home. Patricia broke into tears when she opened it. Inside was a doll in a beauty-queen gown that looked like her. It was a surprise gift from Rob who paid the doll-maker around P50,000 for the “masterpiece.”

“Actually,” said Patricia, “since I started earning, I would set aside a certain amount to buy as many Barbie Dolls as I can afford at ipinamimigay ko sa mga poor girls. Payback time ko ‘yan. I see in their faces the same happiness that I had when I got my first Barbie Doll.”

The couple owns and manages four chiropractic clinics, one each in Libis and in the Timog-Morato area in Q.C., one in Makati City and one in Alabang. The opening of another branch in Eastwood, Q.C. was derailed by the lockdown.

At home, the family is not just idling around. Rob is busy with his Lego hobby, creating mini racing cars and whatnots, the kids glued on video games and Patricia with housekeeping chores.

Family bonding has never been this great!

