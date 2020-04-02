Moira releases Patawad to complete hugot song trilogy

Moira dela Torre is one of the brightest music stars of today and one of the most streamed music artists of 2019. There’s no denying that she has this impressive talent for writing a tearjerker. Her songs make every listener feel deep within the words that flow smoothly with melodies.

Listen to her latest single Patawad and you’ll find out how emotionally affecting each of every line in it. The lines that truly touch the heart are, “Patawad kung ikaw ay aking nasaktan/Hindi ko nabigay ang iyong kailangan/At ang huling pangako na maibibigay ay sa ating dalawa ay wala ng sisihan/Patawad, paalam sa ating nakaraan.”

“It talks about dissent,” said Moira of Patawad which completed her song trilogy. It follows the track Patawad, Paalam and the Ben&Ben collaboration, Paalam.

She continued, “Usually, when a relationship ends, love is still there between two people, p’wedeng ‘yung isa wants to work things out but the other person’s way is to let go and go on his own. Both are valid and even if you have a reason why you have to separate ways, even if you know that’s for your best, it still hurts. I realized when we finished writing Patawad that it’s hard to say goodbye but it’s harder to forgive. Mahirap magpatawad ng mahal mo, ng sarili mo.”

Moira revealed the time when she would wake up replaying what she did wrong, “It’s really one of my notes to self that I have to forgive myself; I have to forgive my past. A lot of people don’t give people chances even if we know how everyone changes.”

The singer-songwriter also took to social media that one question most of us, in one way or another, have in mind. She wrote via Twitter, “Bakit mas maraming nagpapaalam kaysa sa nagpapatawad?”

She explained, “It’s very true how easier it is to walk away than point out the blind spots of the ones we love. Instead of making that person feel that we just want to protect them and love them, we just turn our backs when we get hurt.”

Patawad does not just talk about lovers, it also talks about family relationships. The song allows listeners to realize how time is being wasted, how people have been missing the chance to create happy memories with friends and family just because it is hard for them to forgive.

On the personal front, Moira is living a life filled with love and happiness with husband Jason Marvin Hernandez. The couple has been married for 13 months now. The two exchanged “I do’s” in January 2019 in a garden wedding held in Tagaytay. Moira shared that they are ready to start a family.

“At this point, Jason and I really want to have a baby. About three or four years (ago), we wanna focus on our careers first, on traveling together and enjoying each other as husband and wife. It’s really like we’re playing house.”

Recall that Moira went viral after she answered the question about what she is doing if she is “in the mood” and she casually answered, “Paisa naman,” that made everyone broke into a hearty laughter.

Asked about the effect of her viral statement, Moira said some people would imitate her singing style while others would tell, “Miss Moira, paisa naman.”

She never denied that now that they are husband and wife, oftentimes, it is Jason who is always “in the mood.”

“We’re both so busy so si Jason minsan sasabihin n’ya, ‘Babe, tara na, mabilis lang.’ And I would reply, ‘Handa ka na?’” Moira amusingly shared.

She described being married as “very nice.”

“I think I never laugh this much because I never had a home. I mean, I’ve always had two homes. Buong buhay ko, hati ako na if I’m with my dad, na-mi-miss ko ‘yung mommy ko and if I’m with my mom, si daddy naman ang na-mi-miss ko. So, wala akong solid talaga na ito lang ‘yung bahay ko. Now, I have that with Jason,” she said.

It’s no secret that both Moira and Jason didn’t favor sex before marriage. “We never did anything even kiss, so when we got married, we didn’t know what to do, hahahaha. Nung first night, oh my god, dito ka, dito ako, hahahaha.”

Moira was hesitant to continue sharing about their first night knowing that she has a lot of music fans who are still minors. What she could only tell was, “our ninongs and ninangs would give their (pieces of) advice and we were not able to follow even one of them (laughs).”