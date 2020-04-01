MOVIES
This file photo taken on July 10, 2019 shows Prince Albert II of Monaco attending a match at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Monaco's Prince Albert II has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the principality said in a statement on March 19, 2020, adding there were "no concerns for his health."
AFP/Adrian Dennis
Monaco's Prince Albert II recovers from COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Albert II of Monaco recovered from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) about two weeks after testing positive for the disease, his daughter Jazmin Grimaldi confirmed on Wednesday.

“Bravo! Prayers have been answered and my Father has announced he is healed and healthy from the devastating Corona Virus! He is now free to go quarantine with family...This was very wonderful news to hear today!” Jazmin posted on social media. She revealed pictures of her 62-year-old father who seemed to be healthy.

The head of the Mediterranean enclave reportedly continued working from his private apartments at the royal palace even after he was announced to have tested positive for the coronavirus last March 19.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO
