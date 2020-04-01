Monaco's Prince Albert II recovers from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Albert II of Monaco recovered from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) about two weeks after testing positive for the disease, his daughter Jazmin Grimaldi confirmed on Wednesday.
“Bravo! Prayers have been answered and my Father has announced he is healed and healthy from the devastating Corona Virus! He is now free to go quarantine with family...This was very wonderful news to hear today!” Jazmin posted on social media. She revealed pictures of her 62-year-old father who seemed to be healthy.
However, my heart goes out to all the families and loved ones who have not been so lucky and have been and continue to be severely affected by the COVID-19! My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
The head of the Mediterranean enclave reportedly continued working from his private apartments at the royal palace even after he was announced to have tested positive for the coronavirus last March 19.
