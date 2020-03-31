What made Derek Ramsay cry

Boys don’t cry. Or so claims the title of a Hollywood movie, especially not big boys like Derek Ramsay.

“I’ll tell you a story,” related Derek during a phone chat with Funfare over the weekend. “My dad made me cry a few days ago. I had an asthma attack and I couldn’t get my medicine where I live in Manila with my son Austin (16) and a helper. Just the three of us quarantined.”

Derek’s parents, Remedios and Derek Arthur Ramsay Sr., are themselves quarantined in the family home in Tagaytay City, social-distanced by miles.

“Imagine how surprised I was when my dad arrived at my home with my medicine that my mom was able to buy from a botika in Tagaytay! He could have asked the driver to deliver the medicine but he himself drove the car, alone, all the way from Tagaytay! Matigas ulo, eh! Siya talaga ang naghatid.”

Derek said that he was worried because his parents belong to the age group most prone to COVID-19.

“My dad is turning 77 and my mom is 73,” continued Derek. “All my dad and I did was elbow bump and then we kept three meters from each other. Hindi ko siya malapitan o mahawakan so I was frustrated. Naiyak talaga ako. After we talked for about five minutes, he left na but I couldn’t stop crying.”

Derek was about to move to his dream house when the “enhanced community quarantine” was declared. The crisis has drastically changed Derek’s routine as it did that of his girlfriend Andrea Torres who is quarantined with her parents in Pasay City.

“I am kind of disoriented,” admitted Derek, just like most people. “When I wake up, I feel lost, trying to track what day it is because every day is the same. I just think positive that what’s happening is good for our well-being. First thing I do as soon as I wake up is thank the Lord that I am healthy and strong, and I pray that other people are safe in their own homes and that we will soon be free from this virus.”

His early-to-bed-early-to-rise daily routine starts with a light breakfast after which he checks on Austin and everybody to make sure if anybody is showing any symptoms. Thank heavens, negative! Then, he does his 20-minute workout.

“I don’t work out longer than that; I don’t do intense workout, just enough to use all my muscles from the legs to every part of my body. I also do cardio para tumaas ang heart rate ko at tumibay ang immune system ko. I usually work out in the garden so I can get vitamin D from the sunlight.”

He and Andrea connect by video call every day and they work out together. He also talks to Andrea’s parents.

“I take a lot of vitamins, including 500mg Vitamin C, which I also get from freshly-squeezed orange juice, on squeezed lemon na iniinit...medyo maasim, but it’s a good booster for your immune system. I take two liters of water with ginger every day.”

And, yes, enough sleep. Before, because of his workload, Derek would get not more than five hours of sleep every day.

“I try to sleep as early as possible so that I can start my day early. You know what they say about getting eight hours of sleep every night? It is really good for your body. You are stronger, sharper and more alert.”

I got this from Nina Zaldua-Raymundo, Rannie and Lance’s mom who starts my days early morning with inspiring messages:

I just realized something today as I looked out from my balcony. The sky is unusually clear. It seems to have different shades of blue. I can hear the birds chirping even from the distance. The air smells fresh. I can see details — the windows of the buildings and the small houses kilometers away.

The horizon has never looked so clear and so beautiful. I wonder, is the world doing what I think it is doing? The world is healing itself!

What a great thought that we humans have a hand in it! Even the ozone layer is sealing its holes. Mankind is having a great schooling these past weeks on subjects where we all suck — faith, love, patience, brotherhood and unity!

Thank you, Dear God! Please bless us all!

