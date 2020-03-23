A new challenge for Bianca Umali

An award-winning actress, an amazing dancer, a fashion inspiration, and an ardent advocate of education and women empowerment, Bianca Umali is now officially a recording artist. She debuted her first single titled Kahit Kailan on her birthday last March 2.

As she ventures into recording, she is grateful for the opportunity to explore her love for music, which she shares with her father.

“I am thankful that GMA Music believes in me. This is my first single and the experience has been really fun,” she said.

Kahit Kailan, composed by former Introvoys drummer Paco Arespacochaga, immediately made it to Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines and OPM Workday Marathon playlists after its release.

Bianca with Legal Wives co-stars Megan Young, Dennis Trillo and Alice Dixson

“Nung ni-record ko, nung napakinggan ko na, hindi ko masyadong inakalang sad song siya. Pero nung shinoot namin ‘yung music video, na-realize ko na ang lungkut-lungkot pala nung kanta. It’s about someone who is longing for a person they love but they can’t have for some reasons or maybe because they aren’t just meant to be,” Bianca shared.

Currently, Bianca is gearing up for her lead role in HBO Asia’s longest-running series Halfworlds. The thriller is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mikhail Red.

For GMA network’s 70th anniversary, she is one of the leading ladies in the upcoming primetime series Legal Wives, together with Dennis Trillo, Alice Dixson and Megan Young.

Kahit Kailan is now available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other digital platforms worldwide.

What kind of diet do you follow?

“Right now, I don’t really follow a diet. What I do is I eat anything I want — sweets, carbs, meat — but I eat frequently. I eat when I’m hungry. Depende talaga siya sa body type. I’ve tried different diets but I discovered that I lose weight when I eat small frequent meals.”

During the recording of the song Kahit Kailan

What’s usually for breakfast?

“Rice, tuyo, kamatis at mainit na Milo at kape.”

Favorite food?

“Tuyo, champorado and powdered milk.“

How much water do you take per day?

“One liter. ”

What vitamins do you take?

“None but I drink lemon water.”

How much sleep do you get per night?

“I try to get enough sleep as possible.”

How many pillows do you sleep with?

“Seven.”

Last thing that you do before you go to sleep?

“Kiss my dog.”

First thing that you do as soon as you wake up?

“Wala. Nakatulala lang.”

How do you cope with stress?

“I try to forget that there’s stress.”

What workout do you do?

“I balance different kinds of whole body workouts.”

What part of your body needs improvement?

“My hands because I have short and fat fingers.”

What part of your body is most vulnerable?

“My heart.”

What part is your favorite?

“Eyes.”

And what part of a guy’s body is your favorite?

“From the jaw to the chest.”

What else in a guy turns you on?

“His scent. I’m not a fan of perfume pero may pili lang na scent na sobrang bango and nakakagwapo.”

And what’s in a guy that turns you off?

“Yung hindi gentleman at mas uunahin pa nila yung sarili nila. When they’re also so full of themselves.”

Favorite hideaway?

“Siargao Island.”

What’s your outlook in life?

“(I have) peace of mind.”

How’s your love life?

“Happy.”

Three men that you find sexy?

“No one. Honestly, I’m not attracted sa looks, mas sa ugali ako tumitingin.”

Using only body language, how would you make a man know that you admire him?

“Hug.”

Why is your single titled Kahit Kailan and what’s the story behind it?

“My single is titled Kahit Kailan because if you listen to the song, it’s actually about someone who is longing for a person they love but they can’t have, maybe not yet or not anymore.”

Tell us more about your HBO starrer Halfworlds and about the shoot, how you got the role and your role in Legal Wives.

“For Halfworlds, I was not even aware that there was going to be an audition so it was more of an improv. Thankfully, it paid off and I’m very happy that I got in.

“For Legal Wives, I actually don’t know. I found out that I got the role when I was going to sign the renewal of my contract in the office of FLG (GMA chairman Felipe L. Gozon) with all the bosses. When I came into the room, they said that they had a surprise for me. They announced that they approved me as the third and youngest wife in Legal Wives. Doon ako nagulat kasi it’s a big show. I can’t share the details yet but I will be the third wife in the series.”

Be honest ha, how are you and your boyfriend Ruru Madrid and what’s your theme song and term of endearment?

“Who said I’m in a relationship with Ruru? (Laughs) Not just with Ruru, happy ako sa lahat ng aspeto ng buhay ko — lovelife, career and personal life.”

What do you like and don’t like about Ruru (is he babaero)?

“Basta po, I’m happy right now.”

If you are in a relationship, what kind of girlfriend are you, the liberal type or the jealous/possessive type, why and why not?

“Maalaga.”

