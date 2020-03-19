MOVIES
MUSIC
Itziar Ituño Martínez in a scene in 'Money Heist'
Netflix via YouTube, screenshot
'Money Heist' star tests positive for COVID-19
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Spanish actress Itziar Ituño Martínez, who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo in the hit TV series "Money Heist," announced on Wednesday that she tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"Hello everyone !! Since Friday afternoon I have symptoms (fever and dry cough) and today we have received confirmation of the epidemiological test. It is a coronavirus," the 45-year-old said in Spanish in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aupa danoi!! Ofiziala da, bariku arratsaldetik sintomekaz nabil (sukarra ta eztul lehorra) eta gaur iritsi jaku azterneta epidemiologikoaren konfirmaziñoa. Koronabirusa da. Nire kasuan arina da ta ondo nago baina oso oso kutsakorra eta super arriskutsua ahulago dagoen jendearentzako. Hau ez da tontakeria, izan konsziente, ez hartu arinkeriaz, hildakoak dauz eta bizi asko jokoan eta ondiño ez dakigu noraiño helduko dan kontua, beraz, arduratsuak izateko txertoa ipinteko garaia da danon hobebeharrez. Elkartasun garaia da! Etxean geratzekoa eta babestu besteak! Orain 15 egun berrogeialdi eta aurrerago ikusiko da??.Zaindu zaitezte!!????????????????/ Hola a tod@s!! Ez oficial, desde el viernes por la tarde tengo los síntomas (fiebre y tos seca) y hoy nos ha llegado la confirmación del test epidemiológico. És coronavirus. Mi caso es leve y estoy bien pero es muy muy contagioso y superpeligroso para la gente que está más debil. Ésto no es tontería, ser conscientes, no lo tomeis a la ligera, hay muertos, muchas vidas en juego y aún no sabemos hasta donde va a llegar ésto por lo que ha llegado la hora de ponerse la vacuna de la responsabilidad por el bien común. Es tiempo de solidad y generosidad! De quedarse en casa y proteger a los demás. Ahora me tocan 15 dias en cuarentena y después ya se verá??! Cuidaros mucho????????????????/ Olá galera! Ez oficial, desde sexta-feira à tarde tenho sintomas (febre e tosse seca) e hoje recebemos confirmação do teste epidemiológico. É um coronavírus. Meu caso é leve e estou bem, mas é muito muito contagioso e super perigoso para pessoas que são mais fracas. Isso não é bobagem, esteja ciente, não leve a sério, há mortos, muitas vidas em jogo e ainda não sabemos até que ponto isso vai dar, então chegou a hora de ser vacinado pela responsabilidade pelo bem comum . É um tempo de solidão e generosidade! Ficar em casa e proteger os outros. Agora tenho 15 dias em quarentena e depois será visto??! Cuide-se???????????????? #etxeangeratu #yomequedoencasa #quedatencasa

A post shared by Itziar Ituño (OFIZIAL) (@itziarituno) on

While she assured her fans that she is feeling fine, she reminded them to not take the disease lightly.

"My case is mild and I am fine but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker," she warned.

"This is not nonsense, be aware, do not take it lightly, there are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go, so the time has come to get vaccinated for responsibility for the common good . It is a time of solitude and generosity! To stay home and protect others."

She also shared that she will be in quarantine for 15 days to help her recover.

"Now I have 15 days in quarantine and then it will be seen! Take care of yourself."

Itziar can be seen in the part four of "Money Heist (La casa de papel)," which will debut on Netflix on April 3.

RELATED: 'Cast Away' no more: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after COVID-19 quarantine

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN releases statement on Christopher de Leon's COVID-19 case
23 hours ago
ABS-CBN, which airs actor Christopher de Leon's current TV drama series "Love Thy Woman," sent a statement to Philstar.com...
Entertainment
fbfb
What was Liberty’s biggest regret?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
When I talked to Liberty Ilagan on her 76th birthday on July 3 last year, she was her usual bubbly self, safe and secure in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu reacts to co-star Christopher de Leon's COVID-19 quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu has expressed her concern for “Love Thy Woman” co-star Christopher de Leon after the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino shares quarantine experience in Willie Revillame's resort
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino and her kids Joshua and Bimby were ready to stay in Boracay after a community...
Entertainment
fbfb
No way but Up for SB19
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
SB19 is among local music scene’s hot properties.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Ayoko na mag-isa': KC Concepcion wants to get married after quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress KC Concepcion revealed that she will consider marriage after the enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Viral content: Vloggers, influencers get more viewers, followers due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Taimaz Szirniks | 2 hours ago
The coronavirus may be causing global chaos, but for social media influencers it is a golden opportunity to grab the attention...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Pokwang pokes back at bashers mocking her quarantine relief efforts
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Pokwang pointed out that the problem was with her detractors, not her, since they are not contributing to the solution.
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Drew Arellano apologizes for calling COVID-19 'the cure' to 'virus' humans
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso host Drew Arellano was criticized for his controversial statement on the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
John Denver Trending wins 3 awards in France
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 13 hours ago
John Denver Trending, written and directed by Arden Rod Condez, won three awards at the 26th Vesoul International Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with