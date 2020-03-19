'Money Heist' star tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Spanish actress Itziar Ituño Martínez, who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo in the hit TV series "Money Heist," announced on Wednesday that she tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"Hello everyone !! Since Friday afternoon I have symptoms (fever and dry cough) and today we have received confirmation of the epidemiological test. It is a coronavirus," the 45-year-old said in Spanish in an Instagram post.

While she assured her fans that she is feeling fine, she reminded them to not take the disease lightly.

"My case is mild and I am fine but it is very very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weaker," she warned.

"This is not nonsense, be aware, do not take it lightly, there are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go, so the time has come to get vaccinated for responsibility for the common good . It is a time of solitude and generosity! To stay home and protect others."

She also shared that she will be in quarantine for 15 days to help her recover.

"Now I have 15 days in quarantine and then it will be seen! Take care of yourself."

Itziar can be seen in the part four of "Money Heist (La casa de papel)," which will debut on Netflix on April 3.

