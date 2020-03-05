Catriona Gray, empowered Pinays want us to strive for something greater

MANILA, Philippines — When Catriona Gray won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 2018, she marked another “herstory” moment for the country. When Heart Evangelista returned to painting in 2014, she proved she is also multi-talented. When Lynn Pinugu founded a scholarship academy in 2008, she developed a platform for Filipino kids to get out of poverty.

Yet these Filipinas, who are equally beautiful inside and out, never settled even after their achievements in their lives, careers and passions.

If there’s one thing we Filipinas can learn from them, it is that fact that we too can strive for something great—greater even because we are conditioned for it.

Here are their inspiring words:

Contributing to communities

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Catriona Gray said winning Miss Universe 2018 led her to her true purpose.

“I discovered that my purpose is to be a spokesperson and to use my voice and my life to causes that I really feel drawn to. I want to continue to be able to make a quantifiable contribution to the community and even expand that not just in the Philippines but in different communities around the world,” she said.

If you’re like Catriona who aims to uplift communities, you can definitely look up to the beauty queen with a golden heart.

“Just know that everybody starts at somewhere. You don’t start out as the best speaker or the best walker or the best performer. Everyone builds themselves up and it’s really up to you to invest the time, invest on resources to continue to learn to get yourself to a level that you deem successful,” she said.

Becoming stronger

Painting has always been a passion for Heart Evangelista. When she returned to the canvass at the height of her acting career, it became her self-expression especially through her toughest times in the industry.

“I’ve gone through a lot in showbiz. A lot of my personal life, my dirty laundry, has been out there. But I don’t regret anything because I feel that it really—cliché to say—made me stronger. Sometimes you really have to go through all of these setbacks to reassess and to gather your strength so you can do greater things,” the actress told Philstar.com.

Heart continuously paints not just for herself but also for international exhibits, as well as in collaboration with various brands and designers.

So follow your passion too, in art or in whatever field, and listen to Heart: “It doesn’t matter what age you are. It doesn’t matter how big the dream is because no dream is too big. You really just have to go for it. You are really made for greatness. You just have to realize it.”

Never stop learning

Still in doubt of your good-to-great journey? Then start with education. This is what entrepreneur and educator Lynn always attests to.

“When I put up Mano Amiga almost 12 years ago in 2008, I didn’t have any background in education. So I had to self study. I downloaded things off the internet, spoke to seasoned educators, observed how it is done in other countries. It’s like my DIY Masters,” she recalled to Philstar.com.

Today, Mago Amiga Academy in the Philippines has provided high-quality K-12 scholarships to countless Filipino children from low-income families.

She shared her greatest learning from this experience. “Don’t be afraid to take that first step. Many of us are so afraid of failure or so afraid of being judged that we limit ourselves. But once you start to realize that everyone encounters failures, everyone encounters setbacks, it’s actually just an opportunity to learn and be better.”

