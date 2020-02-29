MOVIES
MUSIC
Above, right: Myrtle Sarrosa and Megasoft’s Aileen Choi-Go (vice president for sales and marketing) during the recent blessing of the Mega One Building (near Welcome Rotunda), with (from left) Anthony ‘Ka Tunying’ Taberna and his wife Rossel, Partylist Rep. Niña Taduran and Aileen’s husband Emilio Go (Megasoft president/CEO). It was the Ka Tunying restaurant that catered the blessing of Mega One. — Photos by RICKY LO
Mamasapano: A story that has to be told
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - February 29, 2020 - 12:00am

So you think you have heard the end of the Mamasapano incident? Think again.

Nope, colorfully controversial lawyer Ferdinand “Ferdy” Topacio (who contributes film reviews to The STAR) won’t let us forget that 2015 massacre where 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers died during a law enforcement operation against terrorist forces.

Ferdy and friends have put up a company that will produce a landmark movie titled 26 Hours: Escape From Mamasapano which is intended for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December. The project was conceptualized during a drinking session, that’s why Ferdy and friends have called the company…you didn’t guess it, did you?...Borracho Film Production.

“It’s a story that has to be told,” Ferdy told The STAR over not bottles of hard drinks but platefuls of sushi and other Japanese delicacies. “The cases filed with the Ombudsman were dismissed but new charges were refiled in November last year. It’s back to square one.”

Already, Ferdy and friends have tapped award-winner writer Eric Ramos to do the screenplay and Lawrence Fajardo (Posas, Imbisibol, The Strangers, etc.) as director.

“I’ve seen Lawrence’s films and I love them,” said Ferdy who has a keen eye on the intricacies of film and who must have seen far more films (old and new) than any local film reviewers.

Based on narratives from two sources (the Senate Report and the Board of Inquiry of the Philippine National Police [PNP], 26 Hours will revolve around two lady reporters (to be played by Ritz Azul and Myrtle Sarrosa) from competing networks trying to out scoop each other, only to realize that only by joining forces can they arrive at the truth. The reporters are composite fictionalized characters based on the document of cinematic license.

“But everything else is factual,” added Ferdy.

Cast as Benjamin Magalong, then PNP Deputy Chief of Operations and now Baguio City Mayor, is Edu Manzano who is a perfect choice because Edu has a military background. Edu and Magalong have already met during the movie’s story conference. Being eyed for one of the main characters is Arjo Atayde who, according to Ferdy, is still evaluating the script.

Myrtle with lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, producer of the movie 26 Hours: Escape from Mamasapano in which she plays a TV reporter…

“I have also met with Myrtle,” shared Ferdy, “and she fits the role. As you know, she’s a cum laude graduate with a degree in Broadcast Communication from UP.”

Myrtle can’t be happier at the way her career is turning out. The PBB Teen Edition 4 winner has just signed up with GMA upon the expiration of her ABS-CBN contract. She’s also the endorser of Sisters, a brand of sanitary napkin manufactured by Megasoft of which she has been the “face” for several years now.

“Megasoft loves Myrtle,” said Aileen Choi-Go, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing (her husband, Emilio Go, is the CEO/president) during the recent inauguration of the family-owned Mega One Building (near the Welcome Rotunda). “She embodies the image of our company…friendly and positive. That’s what Myrtle projects during our Sisters tour.”

As the new Kapuso, Myrtle might realize her dream of working with Alden Richards with whom she shares an interest in online games, especially Ragnarok which they play together. Said Myrtle, “I’m curious how it is to be working with him in a project.”

Incidentally, the principal photography for 26 Hours will start in May which is the deadline for the submission of screenplays for the 2020 MMFF.

“Actually,” revealed Ferdy, “we are ahead of schedule. The rule is that as long as you don’t do the movie earlier than Jan. 1, 2020, you are qualified to join.”

Doesn’t he expect any TRO (temporary Restraining Order) against the movie, if and when?

“Well,” Ferdy said, resting assured, “that is part of the risk of doing a movie about a controversial issue.”

and with Gigi Santiago-Lara (senior assistant vice president for alternative productions) and GMA Artist Center senior talent manager Daryl Zamora during Myrtle’s contract-signing.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

FERDINAND “FERDY” TOPACIO GIGI SANTIAGO-LARA MAMASAMPANO MYRTLE SARROSA SAF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 presidents are sponsors at Richard-Sarah wedding
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It will be the showbiz event of the year…oops!...of the decade.
Entertainment
fbfb
Dear Mommy Divine: Toni Gonzaga and Judy Ann Santos’ moms, Jaclyn Jose share parenting advice
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose has shared her take on the issue concerning Mommy Divine’s alleged disapproval of...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Not true': Sarah Geronimo's manager on Matteo Guidicelli punching bodyguard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Viva founder Vic del Rosario Jr., pop star Sarah Geronimo’s manager, denied allegations by the actress’ bodyguard...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Catriona Gray, empowered Pinays want us to strive for something greater
By Euden Valdez | 10 hours ago
When Catriona Gray won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 2018, she marked another “herstory” moment for the country....
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Tinraydor n’yo ko!’: Security aide recalls Mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah, Matteo wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail narrated his version of what happened on the night of February 20 at the reception...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Zaijian is cute… Vin is hot!
By Boy Abunda | 1 hour ago
Mention the names Zaijian Jaranilla and Vin Abrenica and they can easily be described as cute and hot.
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
'It's Showtime' apologizes for missing jackpot prize on Piling Lucky
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Showtime director Bobet Vidanes, in a live statement, announced that contestant Ginalyn Canillo was then awarded the prize...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
BTS cancel Seoul concerts as coronavirus spreads in South Korea
15 hours ago
K-pop megastars BTS on Friday cancelled four concerts they were due to hold in Seoul in April, their agency said, as the coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
A once and future love
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
You can say Us Again is one of those Valentine offerings cashing in on the commercial appeal of St. Valentine’s Da...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Iconic vocalists laugh about videoke fails
By Gil Villa | 1 day ago
For us who wonder about how high could famous singers score when they engaged themselves in videoke singing, they themselves...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with