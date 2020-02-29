Mamasapano: A story that has to be told

So you think you have heard the end of the Mamasapano incident? Think again.

Nope, colorfully controversial lawyer Ferdinand “Ferdy” Topacio (who contributes film reviews to The STAR) won’t let us forget that 2015 massacre where 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers died during a law enforcement operation against terrorist forces.

Ferdy and friends have put up a company that will produce a landmark movie titled 26 Hours: Escape From Mamasapano which is intended for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December. The project was conceptualized during a drinking session, that’s why Ferdy and friends have called the company…you didn’t guess it, did you?...Borracho Film Production.

“It’s a story that has to be told,” Ferdy told The STAR over not bottles of hard drinks but platefuls of sushi and other Japanese delicacies. “The cases filed with the Ombudsman were dismissed but new charges were refiled in November last year. It’s back to square one.”

Already, Ferdy and friends have tapped award-winner writer Eric Ramos to do the screenplay and Lawrence Fajardo (Posas, Imbisibol, The Strangers, etc.) as director.

“I’ve seen Lawrence’s films and I love them,” said Ferdy who has a keen eye on the intricacies of film and who must have seen far more films (old and new) than any local film reviewers.

Based on narratives from two sources (the Senate Report and the Board of Inquiry of the Philippine National Police [PNP], 26 Hours will revolve around two lady reporters (to be played by Ritz Azul and Myrtle Sarrosa) from competing networks trying to out scoop each other, only to realize that only by joining forces can they arrive at the truth. The reporters are composite fictionalized characters based on the document of cinematic license.

“But everything else is factual,” added Ferdy.

Cast as Benjamin Magalong, then PNP Deputy Chief of Operations and now Baguio City Mayor, is Edu Manzano who is a perfect choice because Edu has a military background. Edu and Magalong have already met during the movie’s story conference. Being eyed for one of the main characters is Arjo Atayde who, according to Ferdy, is still evaluating the script.

“I have also met with Myrtle,” shared Ferdy, “and she fits the role. As you know, she’s a cum laude graduate with a degree in Broadcast Communication from UP.”

Myrtle can’t be happier at the way her career is turning out. The PBB Teen Edition 4 winner has just signed up with GMA upon the expiration of her ABS-CBN contract. She’s also the endorser of Sisters, a brand of sanitary napkin manufactured by Megasoft of which she has been the “face” for several years now.

“Megasoft loves Myrtle,” said Aileen Choi-Go, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing (her husband, Emilio Go, is the CEO/president) during the recent inauguration of the family-owned Mega One Building (near the Welcome Rotunda). “She embodies the image of our company…friendly and positive. That’s what Myrtle projects during our Sisters tour.”

As the new Kapuso, Myrtle might realize her dream of working with Alden Richards with whom she shares an interest in online games, especially Ragnarok which they play together. Said Myrtle, “I’m curious how it is to be working with him in a project.”

Incidentally, the principal photography for 26 Hours will start in May which is the deadline for the submission of screenplays for the 2020 MMFF.

“Actually,” revealed Ferdy, “we are ahead of schedule. The rule is that as long as you don’t do the movie earlier than Jan. 1, 2020, you are qualified to join.”

Doesn’t he expect any TRO (temporary Restraining Order) against the movie, if and when?

“Well,” Ferdy said, resting assured, “that is part of the risk of doing a movie about a controversial issue.”

