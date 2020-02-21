MOVIES
Harrison Ford in 'The Call of the Wild.'
Twentieth Century Fox/Released
‘Call of the Wild’: Harrison Ford, 77, creates excitement for new ‘Indiana Jones’
(Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Academy Award-winning actor Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones for a fifth film directed by Steven Spielberg in 2021.

But before that, the 77-year-old “Star Wars” icon enthralls in the new adventure film “The Call of the Wild.”

Based on Jack London’s legendary adventure, “The Call of the Wild” is a Twentieth Century Fox movie that vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. 

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck has embarked on an extraordinary coming-of-age journey that will lead him to ultimately discover his true place in the world and become his own master.

Employing cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic and emotionally authentic characters, the movie is a hybrid of live action and animated filmmaking. 

Ford heads a cast that includes Omar Sy (“The Intouchables”), Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”), Karen Gillan (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Bradley Whitford (“Get Out”). Chris Sanders (“How to Train Your Dragon) directs from a screenplay by Michael Green (“Murder on the Orient Express”). 

“The Call of the Wild” is now showing in cinemas nationwide.
 

