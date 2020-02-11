Patch Magtanong not joining Miss Universe Philippines 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Bea Patricia Magtanong denied rumors that she will be joining the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com on Tuesday during the topping-off ceremony for the expansion of the Gateway Mall, Patch said she honestly didn’t know if she will join another pageant again.

“Defenitely not this year. My obligation, first and foremost, is to my crown as Binibining Pilipinas International. Kung next year sasali ako? Honestly hindi ko alam,” Patch shared.

The beauty queen from Bataan said she wants to also give way to other girls.

“A lot of people are telling me to join. That makes me really feel good and humbled na. So many people believed in me na I can represent the country another time. Pero alam mo, malalim ang bangko natin eh. Maraming maraming girls ang worthy. It's just for them to step up kasi sobrang ganda ng experience ko to represent the country and I want another girl to experience that,” she said.

When asked if she’s closing her doors to join the Miss Universe contest in the future, Patch said: “I’m waiting for that feeling that I felt before joining Binibini, 'yung talagang gustong-gusto ko 'to kasi I won't be able to give everything kung hindi ako gano'n.”

For now, after her reign as Binibining Pilipinas International, Patch said she wants to pursue her career as a lawyer.

“Inggit na inggit na ako sa mga batchmates ko na nagpa-practice ng Law. So ayon na lang talaga ang hinihintay ko, 'yung makapag-practice ako,” she enthused.