MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss International 2019 top 8 finalist Bea Patricia Magtanong
BPCI/Released
Patch Magtanong not joining Miss Universe Philippines 2020
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Bea Patricia Magtanong denied rumors that she will be joining the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com on Tuesday during the topping-off ceremony for the expansion of the Gateway Mall, Patch said she honestly didn’t know if she will join another pageant again.

“Defenitely not this year. My obligation, first and foremost, is to my crown as Binibining Pilipinas International. Kung next year sasali ako? Honestly hindi ko alam,” Patch shared.

The beauty queen from Bataan said she wants to also give way to other girls.

“A lot of people are telling me to join. That makes me really feel good and humbled na. So many people believed in me na I can represent the country another time. Pero alam mo, malalim ang bangko natin eh. Maraming maraming girls ang worthy. It's just for them to step up kasi sobrang ganda ng experience ko to represent the country and I want another girl to experience that,” she said.  

When asked if she’s closing her doors to join the Miss Universe contest in the future, Patch said: “I’m waiting for that feeling that I felt before joining Binibini, 'yung talagang gustong-gusto ko 'to kasi I won't be able to give everything kung hindi ako gano'n.”    

For now, after her reign as Binibining Pilipinas International, Patch said she wants to pursue her career as a lawyer.

“Inggit na inggit na ako sa mga batchmates ko na nagpa-practice ng Law. So ayon na lang talaga ang hinihintay ko, 'yung makapag-practice ako,” she enthused.

BEA PATRICIA MAGTANONG BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nadine Lustre offered a Mustang as Valentine's gift from Xian Gaza
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
An early Valentine’s gift awaits Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre from controversial social media personality Xian ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Marcelito Pomoy reacts to leaked 'America's Got Talent' final performance
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy revealed that his grand finals performance for "America's Got Talent: The Champions" has been...
Entertainment
fbfb
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy nails 'Beauty and the Beast' at AGT finals
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy gave the audience a Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson classic for his final performance on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hajji: Your voice is like sex…
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
If it’s a well-rounded/experienced guy like Hajji Alejandro who tells you that, yes, “your voice is like sex,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Partner
5 hours ago
In Photos: Pentatonix Manila concert 2020 a success despite coronavirus scare
5 hours ago
While many artists have canceled their concerts due to the new coronavirus outbreak, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
ABS-CBN franchise renewal: Solons, artists call for immediate hearing
6 hours ago
Kapamilya stars immediately expressed their support to ABS-CBN while members of the House of Representatives called for urgent...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
After Quezon’s Game, Rachel stars in two more films
By Gay Domingo | 21 hours ago
Since starring in the hit musical film, Ang Larawan, where she played the submissive sister Paula Marasigan, singer-actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Ebe goes baliktanaw in his latest album
By Jerry Donato | 21 hours ago
Ebe Dancel looks back and looks forward in Baliktanaw.
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria: Time to celebrate
By Boy Abunda | 21 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria has lots of reasons to celebrate.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with