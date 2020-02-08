Jamie: Basil’s songs resonate with me

Since the title of your concert with Basil is Love & Light, will it be a largely Christian concert?

“It’s a non-denominational concert. We will focus more on love songs and some inspirational songs.”

It’s your first time to perform with Basil, so what are your expectations?

“We guested together in one show but never got to sing together. This time, I am looking forward to our duets and also excited to hear the hits of Basil.”

Will you be singing each other’s songs; if ever, what Basil song will you sing and what Jamie song will Basil sing?

“We will not have an exchange of hits but we will sing a beautiful song that Basil recorded in the past.”

I suppose you are a Basil fan (he being older than you and having started in the business ahead of you). What Basil songs resonate with you?

“The song You. It makes me smile whenever I hear the song.”

Basil said that his song Ngayon at Kailanman (his anthem) was originally written as a wedding song until he realized that it is also a praise song for The Lord. Which of your songs is similar to Ngayon at Kailanman in theme?

“Only Selfless Love, composed by Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo. It was the theme song of the 4th World Meeting of Families and it talks about unconditional love for the family, but at the same time, it also talks about the unconditional love of God for all of us.”