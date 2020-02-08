MOVIES
MUSIC
Jamie: Basil’s songs resonate with me
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - February 8, 2020 - 12:00am

Since the title of your concert with Basil is Love & Light, will it be a largely Christian concert?

“It’s a non-denominational concert. We will focus more on love songs and some inspirational songs.”

It’s your first time to perform with Basil, so what are your expectations?

“We guested together in one show but never got to sing together. This time, I am looking forward to our duets and also excited to hear the hits of Basil.”

Will you be singing each other’s songs; if ever, what Basil song will you sing and what Jamie song will Basil sing?

“We will not have an exchange of hits but we will sing a beautiful song that Basil recorded in the past.”

I suppose you are a Basil fan (he being older than you and having started in the business ahead of you). What Basil songs resonate with you?

“The song You. It makes me smile whenever I hear the song.”

Basil said that his song Ngayon at Kailanman (his anthem) was originally written as a wedding song until he realized that it is also a praise song for The Lord. Which of your songs is similar to Ngayon at Kailanman in theme?

“Only Selfless Love, composed by Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo. It was the theme song of the 4th World Meeting of Families and it talks about unconditional love for the family, but at the same time, it also talks about the unconditional love of God for all of us.”

BASIL VALDEZ ONLY SELFLESS LOVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador reveals real score between Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador clarified that she’s not Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador's matchmaker.
Entertainment
fbfb
There’s perfect chemistry between James & Nancy
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
After the “look test,” those behind the anticipated The Soulmate Project were convinced (beyond reasonable doubt)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yassi, Issa Pressman pay tribute to dad who died at 90
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Ronald Pressman, father of celebrity sisters Yassi and Issa, has died because of complications due to old age. He was...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 top 40 including Vickie Rushton, other comebacks
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), led by chairperson Stella Marquez-Araneta, has presented to the press the top...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
DOTS close to Dingdong’s heart
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dingdong Dantes’ grandfather and namesake Col. Sixto R. Dantes served 30 years in the Philippine Army and was a World...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
An intoxicating mix
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 1 day ago
When has-been meets never-been, what will they become?
Entertainment
fbfb
JLo & Shakira stun in Superbowl
By Baby A. Gil | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The brawly, hard-hitting sport of American Football is not played in the Philippines.
1 day ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
92nd Oscars: What are up for grabs?
By Raymond de Asis LoL.A. Correspondent | 1 day ago
The 92nd Oscars will be on Sunday (Monday morning, Feb. 10, in Manila) and many Oscar-watchers are one in thinking that the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla reveal Valentine's Day plans
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On- and off-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla revealed their gifts to each other for the upcoming Valentine’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with