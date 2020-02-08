MOVIES
MUSIC
The movie, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, tells the universal human story of learning to let go with beautifully executed finesse and subtlety.
The romance of divorce
Film review: Marriage Story - Lanz Aaron G. Tan (The Philippine Star) - February 8, 2020 - 12:00am

Is it possible to still love someone if there’s no future in sight? Is it truly better, as Alfred Lord Tennyson once quipped, to have loved and lost, than to never have loved at all? Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach, is a romance about divorce, and it doesn’t only pose these questions — it explores them with heartfelt sincerity and thoughtful nuance, the likes of which may not be seen again on screen for years.

From its snappy dual opening monologues to its emotionally resonant finale, Marriage Story is an exercise in powerful writing, beautiful editing and clearly thought-out characters embodied by masterful performances (with Adam Driver as Charlie and Scarlett Johansson as Nicole). Both Adam and Scarlett have deservedly received awards attention, and Oscar nominations for the pair are close to an inevitability.

One of the themes of Marriage Story is finding the humanity in a deeply depersonalizing process — to identify gray-area emotions between love and indifference. It explores this theme through court hearings, where two once-lovers must settle their most personal disputes in the most detached legal proceedings, where all rulings are decided by a crowd of strangers. This effect is compounded by editing to create powerful shots, such as one where both characters’ silhouettes are superimposed on either side of the screen; they look directly at each other, but could not be further separated.

Among other messages, Marriage Story also explores the difficulty of raising a child through a divorce and the conflicts created by diverging career-interests in a relationship. It’s about the smallest cracks of misunderstandings that can grow to fracture a marriage once thought unbreakable.

Marriage Story operates at its best when it focuses on minute details; what makes Noah’s script so intricate is its layers of thought — it breathes life into characters that are soberingly realistic from their habits to the choices they make. The motivations behind Nicole’s and Charlie’s decisions — while not always clear to each other — are always vivid to the audience, and that makes it possible to root for both sides of the same conflict.

Noah shoots on grainy 35mm film, which grants Marriage Story its characteristic small-screen intimacy. But despite its small scale (in scope and screen size), Marriage Story tells the universal human story of learning to let go with beautifully executed finesse and subtlety.

Marriage Story is available on Netflix.

(E-mail comments to lanzaarontan@college.harvard.edu or follow @LanzAaronGTan1 on Twitter.)

ALFRED LORD TENNYSON NOAH BAUMBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador reveals real score between Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador clarified that she’s not Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador's matchmaker.
Entertainment
fbfb
There’s perfect chemistry between James & Nancy
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
After the “look test,” those behind the anticipated The Soulmate Project were convinced (beyond reasonable doubt)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yassi, Issa Pressman pay tribute to dad who died at 90
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Ronald Pressman, father of celebrity sisters Yassi and Issa, has died because of complications due to old age. He was...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 top 40 including Vickie Rushton, other comebacks
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), led by chairperson Stella Marquez-Araneta, has presented to the press the top...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
The song that makes Basil cry
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
This is a story that Basil Valdez has never told — well, not until now.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Jamie: Basil’s songs resonate with me
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Since the title of your concert with Basil is Love & Light, will it be a largely Christian concert?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Love in the time of Artificial Intelligence
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Everybody loves a good love triangle, but here’s one that veers away from the usual. The formidable third wheel in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Top 10 most traveled celebs
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 hour ago
Have you ever run out of travel photos to post on your Facebook or Instagram pages? Worry no more because TravelTour Expo...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
DOTS close to Dingdong’s heart
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dingdong Dantes’ grandfather and namesake Col. Sixto R. Dantes served 30 years in the Philippine Army and was a World...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with