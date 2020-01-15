MOVIES
Scene from 'Kadenang Ginto' that has sparked many memes.
ABS-CBN/Kadenang Ginto, screenshot
'Kadenang Ginto' now has Indonesian version
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 6:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's hit afternoon drama series "Kadenang Ginto" now has an Indonesian remake titled "Putri Mahkota."

In his Twitter account, Dreamscape's Eric John Salut announced that the top-rating series starring Dimples Romana and Beauty Gonzalez has now gone international.

"Be loud & proud! Ang iyong paboritong teleserye na #KadenangGinto magkakaroon ng remake sa Indonesia!" Eric wrote.

“Putri Mahkota” is the first Philippine drama to be adapted by Indonesian television network ANTV.

"Kadenang Ginto" started airing last October 2018 and became a household name in the country. The series also stars Albert Martinez, Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri and Seth Federlin.

