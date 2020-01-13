MOVIES
MUSIC
Celebrities with a cause: Miss Universe 2015 and HIV awareness advocate Pia Wurtzbach; Super Junior member and UNICEF East Asia & Pacific ambassador Siwon Choi
Love Yourself Inc./Released; Siwon Choi via Instagram, screenshot
#TaalEruption2020: Celebrities share prayers, experiences, information
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities on social media reminded the public to stay safe and to ask for prayers for those affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.

Broadway star and “The Voice” coach Lea Salonga shared a Philstar.com news clip and urged business owners to let their employees to work from home.

“We’re currently at Level 4. Stay safe, everyone,” Lea wrote in one post.

“Please let your employees work from home if their industry allows, and for your workers to remain indoors and safe, period. Your customers will understand,” she wrote.

On-leave “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis posted a photo of Taal Volcano on her Instagram account and said: “Praying for all of those who have been affected by the taal volcano eruption in the Philippines yesterday. Hope everyone living close by were able to evacuate in time. Please take all necessary health precautions as instructed by the LGU’s for yours and your family’s safety."

“Stay indoors if you must.. I heard the ash fall reached various parts of the metro last night and it can be quite hazardous to your health,” she added.

Actor and politician Jolo Revilla also posted a photo of Taal Volcano in his Instagram story with the text “#PRAYFORTHEPHILIPPINES.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram story a Department of Health advisory regarding ash fall and health tips during volcanic eruption.

Health tips during volcanic eruption from the World Health Organization
Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot

Like Catriona, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared public health safety tips and other advisories in her Instagram stories.

Health implications of volcanic ash
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram, screenshot

To help in the apparent shortage of face mask supply, actor and TV host Luis Manzano announced in his Instagram stories that his online shop with girlfriend Jessy Mendiola is also now selling face masks that could protect from volcanic ash.

Luis Manzano via Instagram, screenshot

Meanwhile, the Taal Volcano unrest has delayed Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's flight from Hong Kong. In a video posted on Facebook, Isko said he's about to go home but still had no clearance from Manila airport.

"I'm about to go home, na-delay lang ho kami, hindi kami makasakay dahil wala pang clearance sa Manila," the actor-politician said. 

Even international stars have been affected by news of the eruption.

"I am out here in the Philippines and I want everyone to send out their prayers for everyone affected by the volcano last night. Ash? Yes, everywhere! The airport has been shut down, so I have to move my Cebu date from the 14th to the 17th," announced Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who is currently in the country for his 2020 world tour.

K-pop group Super Junior member Siwon Choi, who is also a regional ambassador for United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) East Asia & Pacific, said in a Twitter post: "My prayer goes out to the children and the elderly and infirm of the Philippines. I hope no one is seriously hurt from the volcanic eruptions and the earthquakes."

 

CATRIONA GRAY PIA WURTZBACH SUPER JUNIOR TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Piolo Pascual spends birthday near Taal eruption
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Award-winning actor Piolo Pascual has turned 43 last Sunday, January 12.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ai-Ai is against same-sex marriage
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
FYI: According to a Fengshui Master in Hong Kong: This February (2020) won’t come in our lifetime again. Reason: this...
Entertainment
fbfb
A memorable dinner in City of Pines
By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
During my last trip to Baguio City after Christmas, my mom and I were invited to an intimate dinner party hosted by the ever...
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
The comic is coming: 5 reasons not to miss Dave Chappelle shows in Manila
By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
If there’s one internationally recognized stand-up comic that Filipinos must know of, it has to be Dave Chappelle. Here’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
WATCH: Catriona Gray shares message of hope for troubled times
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Taal Volcano eruption, Australia bushfires, USA versus Iran… Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has a message for everyone...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis meeting after Sussexes' shock announcement
3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II will host a showdown meeting with Prince Harry on Monday in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Why Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual are still not doing a reunion movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos believed that a reunion movie with Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is still possible given the...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria on ex Jolo Revilla's wedding to Angelica Alita
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
When asked if she wanted to be married someday, the versatile actress said she’s leaving it all to the Lord.
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
LizQuen shares couple bucket list
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are oozing with maturity in their new series Make It With You or at least that’s what...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with