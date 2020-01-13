TaalEruption2020: Celebrities share prayers, experiences, information

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities on social media reminded the public to stay safe and to ask for prayers for those affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.

Broadway star and “The Voice” coach Lea Salonga shared a Philstar.com news clip and urged business owners to let their employees to work from home.

Please let your employees work from home if their industry allows, and for your workers to remain indoors and safe, period. Your customers will understand. https://t.co/ZhCBEc9BHb — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 12, 2020

“We’re currently at Level 4. Stay safe, everyone,” Lea wrote in one post.

“Please let your employees work from home if their industry allows, and for your workers to remain indoors and safe, period. Your customers will understand,” she wrote.

On-leave “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis posted a photo of Taal Volcano on her Instagram account and said: “Praying for all of those who have been affected by the taal volcano eruption in the Philippines yesterday. Hope everyone living close by were able to evacuate in time. Please take all necessary health precautions as instructed by the LGU’s for yours and your family’s safety."

“Stay indoors if you must.. I heard the ash fall reached various parts of the metro last night and it can be quite hazardous to your health,” she added.

Actor and politician Jolo Revilla also posted a photo of Taal Volcano in his Instagram story with the text “#PRAYFORTHEPHILIPPINES.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, meanwhile, posted on her Instagram story a Department of Health advisory regarding ash fall and health tips during volcanic eruption.

Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot Health tips during volcanic eruption from the World Health Organization

Like Catriona, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared public health safety tips and other advisories in her Instagram stories.

Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram, screenshot Health implications of volcanic ash

To help in the apparent shortage of face mask supply, actor and TV host Luis Manzano announced in his Instagram stories that his online shop with girlfriend Jessy Mendiola is also now selling face masks that could protect from volcanic ash.

Luis Manzano via Instagram, screenshot

Meanwhile, the Taal Volcano unrest has delayed Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's flight from Hong Kong. In a video posted on Facebook, Isko said he's about to go home but still had no clearance from Manila airport.

"I'm about to go home, na-delay lang ho kami, hindi kami makasakay dahil wala pang clearance sa Manila," the actor-politician said.

Even international stars have been affected by news of the eruption.

"I am out here in the Philippines and I want everyone to send out their prayers for everyone affected by the volcano last night. Ash? Yes, everywhere! The airport has been shut down, so I have to move my Cebu date from the 14th to the 17th," announced Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who is currently in the country for his 2020 world tour.

K-pop group Super Junior member Siwon Choi, who is also a regional ambassador for United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) East Asia & Pacific, said in a Twitter post: "My prayer goes out to the children and the elderly and infirm of the Philippines. I hope no one is seriously hurt from the volcanic eruptions and the earthquakes."