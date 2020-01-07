MOVIES
Another Pinay beauty titlist
Yugel Losorata (The Philippine Star) - January 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Udarbe-Quezon was crowned at the 2019 TKS Mrs. International pageant held last Nov. 8 at the Orchid Country Club, Singapore.

She bested candidates from 25 countries. Her title exemplifies beauty and brains among the widowed, separated, divorced and single moms.

She recently passed on her M.S. Philippines International 2018 crown, saying that her triumph “symbolizes a woman who has a heart of a gold, strength of a warrior, and a genuine soul.” She added, “The realness in you will make you a queen who shines more than a diamond.” ­

 

VANESSA UDARBE-QUEZON
