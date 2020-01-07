The Seth/Andrea chemistry

Showbiz watchers share a common observation that the next KathNiel of local tinseltown is none other than SethDrea. Of course, you know that the former is the portmanteau of reel and real sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla while the latter is the onscreen pairing of teen stars Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes. Basing on their growing fanbase, the popularity of SethDrea is on a continuous upward trajectory.

Their undeniable chemistry first gained notice when Seth became a regular in the ABS-CBN afternoon drama Kadenang Ginto right after his stint in the last edition of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB). His character Mikoy turned out to be the perfect match to Andrea’s gray character Marga.

SethDrea is also starring in the iWant digital original film Wild Little Love as Sam and Jake. Their respective roles are akin to Kathryn and Daniel’s first lead TV acting project. Thus, fans kept on comparing them to KathNiel and they surmised that SethDrea is following in their footsteps.

Nonetheless, Andrea was ecstatic. According to her, she’s a diehard fan of KathNiel since she was eight years old. But she didn’t discount the fact that there is an enormous pressure to the perception.

Seth said he felt flattered and pressured at the same time.

“Masaya na may kasamang pressure dahil alam natin kung ano ang narating nila,” he said. “Pero ako sa sarili ko talaga ang goal ko ay bumuo ng sarili kong pangalan (sa industriya).”

Andrea also revealed she prayed about having an onscreen partner. She remembered telling God that her “would-be loveteam” need not look exactly the same as Daniel.

“Marami na din pong pinartner sa akin at bilang fan ng KathNiel, gusto ko may makasama din ako. I told God that if ever the guy is not yet an actor, please make him an actor now so I can meet him.” Then Seth entered into the picture and Andrea knew her prayer was answered.

“I got excited in our first scene together kasi biglang bumitaw ng pick-up line,” she narrated.

Seth all the more made the young teen star feel special when he invited her to come to the birthday celebration of his sibling in Cavite last June.

“He asked permission from my mom and it was my first time to meet his whole family. It was also there where Seth showed his true colors and I discovered that he is serious in realizing his dreams,” she shared.

Seth, on the other hand, found out that the young actress truly gets along easily with other people. There’s a genuine sincerity and respect whenever she speaks to other people, he said.

Seth and Andrea also explained why they call each other Ali.

“It means, Akin lang ikaw, kumbaga sa sundalo walang iwanan,” Seth enthused but made clear that no courtship is happening yet.

“How long are you willing to wait for me?” the young actress asked Seth during the Fast Talk segment in Tonight with Boy Abunda (TWBA).

“Basta hihintayin kita,” Seth answered back and that made their fans swoon in delight.