MOVIES
MUSIC
Interspersed with the animated part, you see social reality unfold in the plight of a Muslim wife, Saima (Judy Ann Santos)
Mindanao’s official Facebook page
Folktale and social reality
Pablo A. Tariman (The Philippine Star) - January 2, 2020 - 12:00am

Film review: Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — You need dual focus to grasp what director Brillante Mendoza is trying to say in his latest output, Mindanao.

Because he tells the story of the region by way of a folktale detailing the exploits of the brothers Rajah and Sulayman and how they coped with the dragons Ginto and Pula.

Interspersed with the animated part, you see social reality unfold in the plight of a Muslim wife, Saima (Judy Ann Santos) and her husband, Malang (Allen Dizon), the combat medic. Determined Saima is hoping against hope in this building fittingly called House of Hope while Malang looks after casualties of encounters with rebels.

Her husband, Malang (Allen Dizon, above), the combat medic.

You can’t help but remember the plight of SAF 44 as the film mentions Liguasan Marsh and Mamasapano somewhere in the narration.

But in between folktale and harsh reality, you get the thread of the director’s focus. There is a beautiful evocation of the Muslim way of life and how strong Muslim women can be. In the House of Hope, where she literally hopes against hope to save her daughter, Saima finds time to teach women how to interpret a Muslim dance using the malong and its uses and intricacies.

One’s attention is easily caught by how Judy Ann defines Saima. Projecting a strong psyche, her Saima is basically quiet, even contained and not given to hysteria even as doctors say the chances of her daughter surviving a malignant tumor is, to put it bluntly, slim. She has no one to turn to for comfort. She thinks of her husband also trying to save victims of violent encounters with rebels. Midway into the film, you can see that she is a woman alone but her inner strength is a big source of comfort. One expects her to scream like a typical mother when told of her daughter’s hopeless status. But in this role, Judy Ann portrays the part with strength and dignity and with that unequivocal acceptance that gives her portrayal a stunning focus and patina.

Like it or not, Mindanao is Judy Ann’s tour de force. In this role, she totally departs from teleserye acting and confronts the role with more than her share of refined instinct and experience. As the film ends on a frame of her on this hill overlooking the sea, she projects her heretofore unknown acting arsenal which gives the film a unique finale.

True, a Brillante Mendoza film requires a highly focused viewer who can easily get lost in in the maze of cinematic allegories and symbolisms. The film narrative can get tedious and boring in some parts.

But as one shifts through this poignant Muslim burial scene, you see a filmmaker trying to project Muslim culture with more than its share of exoticism.

Yes, one agrees this is one of Brillante’s more accessible films worthy of comparisons to his other equally commendable films with Mindanao setting like Sinapupunan (Thy Womb) and Captive starring the star of The Piano Teacher, Isabelle Huppert.

By and large, the film shows the director with uncommon sensibility.

Still showing in cinemas, Mindanao dominated the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night by winning Best Picture, Best Director (Brillante), Best Actor (Allen) and Best Actress (Judy), among others.

MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It's canon: Scarlet Witch is strongest hero in MCU
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is officially the most powerful hero from the multi-billion dollar movie franchise...
Entertainment
fb tw
Exclusive
Derek Ramsay on bumping into ex-flame Cristine Reyes with girlfriend Andrea Torres
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
What will you do if you bump into your ex and his new girlfriend?
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
For JC, life is a bed of roses
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Life for JC de Vera is a bed of roses. With an upcoming wedding and a beautiful daughter, his acting career is equally making...
Entertainment
fb tw
US-based friends shocked by Miko’s sudden death
By Ricky Lo | 21 days ago
A few hours after what happened, California-based Muñoz brothers Leandro and Carlo were sending inquiries on my phone’s...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
57 minutes ago
Achievers in international film festivals
By Ricky Lo | 57 minutes ago
National Artist for Film and Father of Philippine Independent Cinema Kidlat Tahimik was given a fitting tribute in the 22nd...
Entertainment
fb tw
57 minutes ago
Lily James learns from co-stars in handling failure, success
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 57 minutes ago
For a well-established actress like Lily James, dealing with failure or success did not come easy.
Entertainment
fb tw
57 minutes ago
Kakai is now a book author
By Boy Abunda | 57 minutes ago
After being part of the highest grossing Filipino movie of all time, Hello, Love, Goodbye, Kakai Bautista is closing 2019...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Here are the 2019 Stariray Awardees
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
We have just rung out the old and rang in the new, and as we bid 2019 the Year of the Pig goodbye and welcome 2020 the Year...
Entertainment
fb tw
2 days ago
How GMA boss Gozon became Henry
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
I wouldn’t have known how lawyer Felipe L. Gozon, chairman/CEO of GMA, became Henry if I didn’t attend his 80th...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with