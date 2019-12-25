P-pop group SB19 releases first official single ‘Alab’

MANILA, Philippines — After selling out their first major concert in a record-breaking three minutes, SB19 is ready to dominate the local and international music market with the release of their latest single, “Alab.”

Produced by Han Tae Soo, the upbeat track is “basically about finding your true love and doing whatever it takes to win that certain someone.”

“Here, we thought of fire as our burning desire, emphasizing that there’s no other way to confess your love but to tell the person directly, and that you shouldn’t waste time,” lead vocalist and rapper Sejun said.

Partnership with Sony Music Philippines

“Alab,” now available on all music streaming and download platforms worldwide, is SB19’s first official single under Sony Music Philippines.

The five-member boyband has recently expressed their gratitude to the international record label for making the partnership work.

“With Sony Music Philippines, they’re a well-known major label worldwide. We feel like we can do so much more and expand to a wider audience,” Sejun said.

Sony Music, on the other hand, is thrilled to have SB19 on board.

“We’re looking forward to fueling and supporting many more breakthroughs for Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin,” Roslyn Pineda, Sony Music’s GM Philippines and VP Business Development Asia said.

The Sony executive Roslyn said she was impressed after receiving a copy of SB19’s dance practice video for “Go Up.”

“I am beyond excited! Filipinos are natural performers and when it comes to training and discipline, nothing beats the Korean way. When you merge the two, you come up with something special — SB19. They’ve taken K-Pop and made it their own. Actually, our own, if you consider SB19’s official fanbase name A’TIN,” she said.

The P-Pop boyband is composed of Sejun (leader, rapper and lead vocalist), Josh (lead rapper and dancer), Stell (vocalist and lead dancer), Ken (main dancer and vocalist) and Justin– (vocalist and visuals).

They debuted in 2018 with “Tilaluha,” and soon gained traction with the video release of choreography-heavy “Go Up” in July 2019.

The group nabbed the first spot as this year’s most Googled Male Personalities in the Philippines, beating personalities such as Vico Sotto, Isko Moreno and more.

SB19 also recently landed on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart—which according to its website, tracks the fastest accelerating artists during the past week.