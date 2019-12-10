MOVIES
MUSIC
Actor Mico Palanca
Mico Palanca via Instagram, screenshot
Mico Palanca found dead, 41
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 9:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Mico Palanca has died. He was 41.

The news was first announced by the Film Academy of the Philippines it its Facebook page.

“The Film Academy Of The Philippines extends our sincerest sympathies to the family of Mico Palanca for his untimely passing,” FAP wrote.

In his late night show “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” Boy Abunda extended his condolences to the actor’s family, confirming the news is true.

“Mga kapamilya, kami’y taos pusong nakikiramay po sa pamilya Revilla sa pagpanaw ni Mico Palanca,” Boy said.

“Itong balitang ito ay nanggaling po sa kanyang manager, ang aking kaibigang June Rufino… Let's continue to pray for the soul of Mico Palanca,” Boy added.

According to a report by Abante Tonite, Mico was found dead in Santolan Town, San Juan. Investigations are still ongoing on the official cause of death.

Mico was the younger brother of actor Bernard Palanca.

He played roles in ABS-CBN primetime dramas such as “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and “It Might Be You,” where he starred alongside Bea Alonzo, who he dated for years.

His last projects in showbiz were a brief role in "Ang Probinsyano" in 2016 and "Nang Ngumiti ang Langit" recently.

MICO PALANCA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Mali sya': Steve Harvey wrongly announces Malaysia as 'Best National Costume' winner
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the Best National Costume special award...
Entertainment
fb tw
Philippines' Gazini Ganados makes it to Miss Universe 2019 semifinals via wildcard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Philippines' Gazini Ganados has made it to the semifinals of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Monday in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
fb tw
Confirmed: Miss Universe Philippines no longer under Binibining Pilipinas Charities
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Gazini Ganados will be the last Miss Universe Philippines beauty queen from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI)...
Entertainment
fb tw
Arnel Pineda continues own journey
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Last Dec. 6, Arnel Pineda took to his Facebook page to share that it’s been 13 years since the legendary US rock band...
Entertainment
fb tw
WATCH: Winning answer of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe 2019 pageant
By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi nailed the question and answer portion of the pagea...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
32 minutes ago
Vice Ganda prefers to stay mum on viral 'stop' joke about Quiboloy
By Jan Milo Severo | 32 minutes ago
“I’d rather not comment. Di ba? Magtulungan tayo to spread good vibes,” he added.
Entertainment
fb tw
55 minutes ago
Gerald Anderson succeeds Dingdong Dantes as Philippine Youth Commission ambassador
55 minutes ago
“I’m very honored, very proud and I’m very excited kasi merong panibagong platform para makatulong sa ibang...
Entertainment
fb tw
10 hours ago
Do they still believe in Santa Claus?
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
I have never stopped believing in Santa Claus.
Entertainment
fb tw
10 hours ago
Alice’s heart of gold
By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
It is always admirable to know how some celebrities find time to go out of their way to lend a helping hand to our kababayan...
Entertainment
fb tw
10 hours ago
What Carmina finds intriguing about Sunod
By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
“For one, she is problematic because she has a sick daughter.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with