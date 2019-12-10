Mico Palanca found dead, 41

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Mico Palanca has died. He was 41.

The news was first announced by the Film Academy of the Philippines it its Facebook page.

“The Film Academy Of The Philippines extends our sincerest sympathies to the family of Mico Palanca for his untimely passing,” FAP wrote.

In his late night show “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” Boy Abunda extended his condolences to the actor’s family, confirming the news is true.

“Mga kapamilya, kami’y taos pusong nakikiramay po sa pamilya Revilla sa pagpanaw ni Mico Palanca,” Boy said.

“Itong balitang ito ay nanggaling po sa kanyang manager, ang aking kaibigang June Rufino… Let's continue to pray for the soul of Mico Palanca,” Boy added.

According to a report by Abante Tonite, Mico was found dead in Santolan Town, San Juan. Investigations are still ongoing on the official cause of death.

Mico was the younger brother of actor Bernard Palanca.

He played roles in ABS-CBN primetime dramas such as “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and “It Might Be You,” where he starred alongside Bea Alonzo, who he dated for years.

His last projects in showbiz were a brief role in "Ang Probinsyano" in 2016 and "Nang Ngumiti ang Langit" recently.