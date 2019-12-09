MOVIES
Patrick Starrr is a Filipino-American YouTube beauty vlogger whose real name is Patrick Simondac.
Patrick Starrr via Instagram
Patrick Starrr to host Miss Universe’s CHI Lounge program
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 8:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American YouTuber and make-up artist Patrick Starrr is set to host a roundtable discussion segment of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant on Monday (Philippine time).

The Miss Universe Organization earlier announced that Patrick would host The CHI Lounge, a segment of the pageant sponsored by CHI Haircare

It would be streamed live over Miss Universe social media pages during the broadcast.

The organization said that this is the first time CHI Lounge transforms into a female empowerment roundtable discussion.

Aside from Patrick, the discussion would be hosted by TV personality Louise Roe with panelists including IMG model and industry history maker Halima Aden and Sports Illustrated rookie and body image advocate Hunter McGrady.

In 2017, another Filipino-American YouTuber Bretman Rock also hosted a segment of the international pageant. He and former Miss Universe 4th runner-up Venus Raj of the Philippines served as then carpets Digital Correspondent.

The grand coronation 69th edition of Miss Universe would be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday morning.

It will again be hosted by five-time Emmy Award winner and TV personality Steve Harvey.

eanwhile, social media personality, model and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Miss Teen USA 1998 Vanessa Lachey would serve as this year’s backstage hosts.

The Philippines' bet Gazini Ganados, who hails from Cebu, will compete against 89 other candidates from around the world in the hopes of snagging a back-to-back title for the country.

