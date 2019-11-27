Michelle Obama gets a Grammy nomination

Michelle Obama is now a Grammy nominee. Obama’s bestselling book Becoming is one of the nominees in the Best Spoken Word category of the 2020 Grammy Awards. She tweeted upon receiving the news: “So thrilled to receive a Grammy nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously.”

A memoir that chronicles Obama’s early life up to her stay at the White House as the first African-American first lady of the United States, Becoming, easily became a source of inspiration for young women wanting to find their calling and their voice. The book has already sold over 10 million copies.

Obama’s Becoming is up against the Beastie Boys Book produced by Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt; I.V. Catatonia, 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor by Eric Alexandrakis; Mr. Know-It-All by John Waters; and Sekou Andrews & The String Theory by Sekou Andrews and The String Theory.

And now back to the 2020 Grammy nominations:

Best R&B Performance: Love Again, Daniel Caesar and Brandy; Could’ve Been, H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller; Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo ft. Gucci Maine; Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye; Come Home, Anderson .Paak ft. Andre 3000.

Traditional R&B Performance: Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid; Steady Love, India.Arie; Jerome, Lizzo; Real Games, Lucky Daye; Built for Love, PJ Morton ft. Jasmine Sullivan.

R&B Song: Could’ve Been, H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller; Look at Me Now, Emily King; No Guidance, Chris Brown ft. Drake; Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye; Sayso, PJ Morton ft. Jojo.

Urban Contemporary Album: Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy; Cuz I Love You, Lizzo; Overfood, Georgia Anne Muldrow; Saturn, Nao; Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez.

R&B Album: 1123, BJ The Chicago Kid; Painted, Lucky Daye; Ella Mai, Ella Mai; Paul, PJ Morton; Ventura, Anderson .Paak.

Rap Performance: Middle Child, J. Cole; Suge, DaBaby; Down Bad, Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J.Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy; Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy; Clout, Offset ft. Cardi B.

Rap/Sung Performance: Higher, DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend; Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna; Panini, Lil Nas X; Ballin’, Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch; The London, Young Thug ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Rap Song: Bad Idea, YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper; Gold Roses, Rick Ross ft. Drake; A Lot, 21 Savage ft. J. Cole; Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy; Suge, DaBaby.

Rap Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville; Championships, Meek Mill; I Am> I Was, 21 Savage; Igor, Tyler The Creator; The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae.

Jazz Vocal Album: Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek; Love & Liberation, Jazzmela Horn; Alone Together, Catherine Russell; 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding; Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band.

Jazz Instrumental Album: In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco; The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet; Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride; Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau; Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet.

Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet; Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama; Hiding Out, Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra; The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band; One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band.

Latin Jazz Album: Antidote, Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band; Sortel: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Goncalves, John Patitcci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca; Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Ruben Blades; Carib, David Sanchez; Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenon.

Comedy Album: Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan; Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres; Right Now, Aziz Ansari; Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah; Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle.

Musical Theater Album: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; Hadestown; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – in Four Contemporary Suites; Oklahoma!

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Lion King: The Songs; Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood; Rocketman; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; A Star Is Born.

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Avengers: Endgame; Chernobyl; Game of Thrones: Season 8; The Lion King; Mary Poppins Returns.

Song Written for Visual Media: The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy from Toy Story 4; Girl in the Movies from Dumplin’; I’ll Never Love Again from A Star Is Born; Spirit from The Lion King; Suspirium from Suspiria.

For the rest of the nominees in other categories, country, gospel, classical and others, please check out the Grammy website.