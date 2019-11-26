MANILA,Philippines — Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna and wife Rossel recently launched Ka Tunying’s Panlasang Makabayan Day at The Block of SM North EDSA and its branch at SM North Towers.

During the event, Ka Tunying’s presented its new logo and menu like Nueva Ecija Series and Pinoy classics Sinampalukang Native Chicken, Lechon, Lomi, Bulalo, Laing, Pakbet, Inasal, Crispy Pata, Adobo, Kare Kare, Sinigang na Bangus sa Mangga; and all-day merienda Lugaw, Champorado, Pancit; and Panghimagas like Turon, Sapin-Sapin, Macapuno Pandan Jelly and Palitaw. Panlasang Makabayan Day also held a cooking demo and a meet-and-greet with Kapamilya stars.

“Four years na ang Ka Tunying’s, salamat dahil nagiging source of pride tayo ng ating bansa. Bukod sa mga kababayan natin dito sa Pilipinas eh dinadayo na rin tayo ng mga kababayan natin sa abroad ‘pag umuuwi sila,” said Ka Tunying.

Anthony ‘Ka Tunying’ Taberna and wife Rossel with Tina Marasigan, official mascot Tonton, Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Pia Gutierrez and Richard Poon during Ka Tunying’s Panlasang Makabayan Day at SM North EDSA.

Guest of honor was Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. She shared, “Eats More Fun in the Philippines. Personally, I am so happy for Anthony and Rossel because they are proud to serve our very own dishes like Adobo sa Gata and Sinampalukang Manok.”

Kapamilya stars who attended the event were Ejay Falcon, Richard Poon, MJ Lastimosa, Pia Gutierrez, Tina Marasigan, Angelee delos Reyes, AC Bonifacio and Jiro Custodio.

Ka Tunying’s new logo will be seen in its nine branches nationwide. It will open its 10th and biggest branch in Tagaytay City on Dec. 15.

For details, visit katunyings.ph.