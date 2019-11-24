Ricky Davao is Felipe de las Casas

In 1983, Ricky Davao’s mettle as a theater actor was put to a test.

He was assigned to play a tough role, Felipe de las Casas, a Franciscan missionary from Mexico in the 16th century. He stayed in the Philippines from 1590 to 1596.

On his fourth year in the Franciscan order, he went back to Mexico to be ordained. But on his way back, his galleon was blown off and he found himself in Japan, where Christians were persecuted. He died a martyr’s death and he was canonized as San Felipe de Jesus.

Felipe de las Casas was billed as a prestige project, written by Paul Dumol, directed by Nonon Padilla and produced by Don Jaime Zobel de Ayala.

The idea to stage Felipe de las Casas came from Don Luis Araneta.

Ricky shared stellar billing with Johnny Delgado, Allan Bautista and Venchito Galves.

His performance was hailed and from then on Ricky Davao was a theater fixture, cast in other stage plays. He won awards and accolades along the way. RKC