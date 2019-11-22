How did Drs. Vicki & Hayden get front seats at Gucci show?

Everyone can watch a fashion show but not everyone can watch it from the front row…especially not if it’s a Gucci show. It’s so hard to get an invitation to the show much more score front row seats. But Drs. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho did it.

From left: Drs. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho and Iza Calzado with Social Zoo cofounder/ creative director Pernille Teisbaek.

The couple was shown in a photo posted by Gucci on Instagram during the Milan Fashion Week (MFW), watching the Gucci Orgasmique SS20 show.

So how did Vicki and Hayden get those choice seats?

According to Vicki, Gucci invited them to watch the show and Louis Vuitton to a lavish dinner at the Medici Palace in Milan to showcase the Time Capsule Trunk Show collection. Vicki was asked to sit beside Louis Vuitton president Alessandro Valenti from whom she learned a lot on how to keep a brand premium.

Furla show at the Milan Fashion Week

With the couple was Belo Baby Iza Calzado who attended other fashion shows such as Prada and Furla with the help of SSI Philippines. During the Prada show, Iza was “fan girling” over Pernille Teisbaek, co-founder and creative director of Social Zoo. She said she’s been following Pernille on Instagram and has been a fan ever since. Aside from social media influencers and style icons, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman was also spotted at the Prada show.

Vicki and Hayden with Tessa Prieto-Valdes “Iza was a hit among the photographers during the Milan Fashion Week,” said Vicki. “They kept taking her photos without even knowing she’s an actress. It was her first time to attend the MFW. She said that it was a very surreal and beautiful experience.”

Iza later posted this on her Instagram: In Manila, Dr. Vicki and her staff spoil me by making sure I am always radiant and ready for a project or event and now, in Milan, they are generously sharing their experience with me!

No Q&A tips for Michelle from her mom Melanie

Will Michelle Dee bring home the country’s second Miss World title (after Megan Young in 2013)?

That’s the question hanging over the head of reigning Miss World Philippines Michelle when she left last Tuesday for London to compete in the 2019 (69th) Miss World pageant on Dec. 14. Reigning queen is Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce de Leon.

Asked during her send-off at the Nanka Japanese Steakhouse (on Roces Avenue, Quezon City) last Nov. 13 what Q&A tips she got from her mom, 1979 Miss International Melanie Marquez, Michelle very politely replied, eliciting laughter from the media guys, “My mom didn’t really train me for Q&A naman. I had the Aces & Queens members to help me with that. My mom…she’s such a character. We would be arguing one minute and then we’re best friends again the next minute. But she always criticizes the way I walk. She wants to make bale my waist a little bit more. She believes I can carry myself well in any dress.”

The 24-year-old, 5’9” model/actress said, “I believe that pageantry, especially Miss World, has really changed through time. Beauty with a Purpose is the pageant’s motto, hence it’s not just finding the prettiest among the group, but finding a girl who has the most to offer not only for her country but to the whole world as well. To gain that kind of platform means gaining a voice that’s heard and listened to.”

During the pageant, Michelle will be wearing evening gown and national costume by Francis Libiran. Other designers have also contributed to her wardrobe for pre-pageant activities including Renee Salud, Nono Palmos, Chris Nick and Jojo Bragais.

Michelle will compete with 116 beauties worldwide in the following fast tracks: Beauty with a Purpose, Top Model, Top Talent, Miss World Top Designer, Head to Head Challenge, Sports Challenge and Multimedia.

Aside from Megan, other Filipinas who made the final cut since the Philippines sent its first delegate in 1966 were: Pinky Amabuyok, fourth runner-up (1968); Evangeline Pascual, first runner-up (1973); Ruffa Gutierrez, second runner-up and Queen of Asia & Oceania (1993); Mafae Yunon, Top 5 (2003); Karla Bautista, Top 5 and Queen of Asia & Oceania (2004); Gwendoline Ruais, first runner-up and Queen of Asia & Oceania (2011) and Catriona Gray, Top 5 and Multimedia winner (2016). — With a report & photo by Celso de Guzman Caparas

Will reigning Miss World Philippines Michelle Dee bring home the country’s second Miss World crown (after Megan Young in 2013)?

What’s up?

Here’s a rejoinder from Lollie Mara to a recent item about Marian Rivera:

I’m happy to agree that Marian Rivera is not only beautiful but very sweet and caring. I was at Kultura in SM Makati lining up at the cashier when she came up to me to greet me with a kiss and happy to see me. I didn’t know she was at the end of the counter as I was engrossed with the cashier. I was touched that she remembered me and went out of her way to greet me.

She patiently made time to see the air freshener that I got and she even smelled it, saying she will try it, too. Isn’t that so wonderful of her to do that to a mere support actor like me? May there be more like her in our industry.

