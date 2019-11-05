MOVIES
Paulo Avelino
Paulo Avelino opens up about depression
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 6:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino has revealed that he suffered from depression and even tried to end his life.

In his Instagram account, Paulo posted a photo of a warning that has a graphic content that can trigger those who suffer from depression. He also posted his injured wrist and a hotline for people who are suffering from depression.

“RARELY do I share personal stuff on my social media accounts but I think its time I talked about this dark period in my life because I know that someone out there is going through the same thing. I want you to know that everybody has issues and sometimes you seeing other people have them will help you cope with your own,” he began his lengthy post.

“Years back I found myself in a place where I only saw one way out. I went through a spiralling journey of Depression and suicidal thoughts. Where everything seemed like nothing matters anymore. Locked myself at home, turned down almost every job that came in and shut myself off from work, friends, family, the world,” he added.

Paulo added that he is an introvert and was so used to keeping his thoughts to himself.

“Even when I wanted to share stuff, I truly didn’t know how to. I didn't know how to voice out all these feelings and thoughts inside me. So here I am sharing with you guys that even the people who appear to be okay or who seem to ‘have it all’ might be going through their own struggles, fighting their own demons,” he said.

He advised anyone going through the same thing to be not afraid to reach out to their family, friends and loved ones and to never lose hope.

“Please, dont be afraid to reach out to your friends, family, and loved ones. Often times people will brush it off thinking it's nothing to be concerned about or it's a small matter. Don't be scared to voice out what you feel no matter how hard it is. Never lose HOPE,” Paulo urged.

The Department of Health, in partnership with the World Health Organization and the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation, launched "Hopeline Project" to provide a support system for those suffering from depression.

The numbers to call are the following: (02) 805-HOPE (4673); 0917 558 HOPE (4673) and 2919. These numbers are toll-free for GLOBE and TM subscribers.

