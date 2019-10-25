LIST: Official nominees for 2019 MAMA

MANILA, Philippines — The awards season in K-pop has officially begun with the release of nominees for the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.
The list of nominees for MAMA—one of the biggest awards shows in South Korea that recognizes the best of K-pop every year—was released on October 24. This year’s nominees include some of the hottest soloists and groups in the industry now, including BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK and TWICE.
Voting began on Thursday and will end on December 3 (10:59 p.m. Manila time).
2019 MAMA will be held at Nagoya Dome in Japan on December 4. Last year, the ceremony took place in three cities across Asia: Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong.
Check out the list to see if your favorite K-pop act has been nominated:
Best New Male Artist
- AB6IX
- ATEEZ
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Jae Hwan
- TXT
- X1
Best New Female Artist
- BVNDIT
- Cherry Bullet
- EVERGLOW
- ITZY
- Jeon Somi
- Rocket Punch
Best Male Artist
- Baekhyun
- Park Hyo Shin
- Paul Kim
- Song Mino
- Taemin
Best Female Artist
- Chungha
- Heize
- Hwasa
- Jennie
- Taeyeon
Best Male Group
- BTS
- EXO
- GOT7
- MONSTA X
- NCT 127
- SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
- BLACKPINK
- GFRIEND
- IZ*ONE
- MAMAMOO
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- BTS – “Boy With Luv”
- EXO – “Tempo”
- GOT7 – “ECLIPSE”
- MONSTA X – “Alligator”
- NU’EST – “BET BET”
- SEVENTEEN – “Fear”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
- GFRIEND – “Sunrise”
- (G)I-DLE – “Senorita”
- IZ*ONE – “Violeta”
- Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”
- TWICE – “FANCY”
Best Dance Performance Solo
- Chungha – “Gotta Go”
- Hwasa – “TWIT”
- Jennie – “SOLO”
- Sunmi – “LALALAY”
- Taemin – “WANT”
Best Vocal Performance Group
- AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”
- BOL4 – “Bom”
- BTOB – “Beautiful Pain”
- Davichi – “Unspoken Words”
- MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”
- WINNER – “MILLIONS”
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- BEN – “180 Degree”
- Chen – “Beautiful goodbye”
- Jang Bum Joon – “Karaoke”
- Kim Jae Hwan – “Begin Again”
- Park Bom – “Spring”
- Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”
Best Band Performance
- DAY6 – “Time of Our Life”
- JANNABI – “For Lovers Who Hesitate”
- M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”
- NELL – “Let’s Part”
- N.Flying – “Rooftop”
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
- Crush – “NAPPA”
- Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK”
- Heize – “SHE’S FINE”
- Song Mino – “FIANCÉ”
- Woo Won Jae – “Taste”
Best OST
- Gummy – “Remember Me” (“Hotel Del Luna”)
- Ha Jin – “We All Lie” (“SKY Castle”)
- Jang Bum Joon – “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature”)
- JANNABI – “Take My Hand” (“Romance is a Bonus Book”)
- Paul Kim – “So Long” (“Hotel Del Luna”)
Best Collaboration
- Changmo, Hash Swan, ASH ISLAND, Kim Hyo Eun – “BAND”
- Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. GIRIBOY) (Prod. by Suga)
- Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”
- Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)
- Soyou & OVAN – “Rain Drop”
Song of the Year
- AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”
- BEN – “180 Degree”
- BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
- BOL4 – “Bom”
- BTOB – “Beautiful Pain”
- BTS – “Boy With Luv”
- Changmo, Hash Swan, ASH ISLAND, Kim Hyo Eun – “BAND”
- Chen – “Beautiful goodbye”
- Chungha – “Gotta Go”
- Crush – “NAPPA”
- Davichi – “Unspoken Words”
- DAY6 – “Time of Our Life”
- Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK”
- EXO – “Tempo”
- GFRIEND – “Sunrise”
- (G)I-DLE – “Senorita”
- GOT7 – “ECLIPSE”
- Gummy – “Remember Me” (“Hotel Del Luna”)
- Ha Jin – “We All Lie” (“SKY Castle”)
- Heize – “SHE’S FINE”
- Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. GIRIBOY) (Prod. by Suga)
- Hwasa – “TWIT”
- IZ*ONE – “Violeta”
- Jang Bum Joon – “Karaoke”
- Jang Bum Joon – “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature”)
- Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”
- JANNABI – “For Lovers Who Hesitate”
- JANNABI – “Take My Hand” (“Romance is a Bonus Book”)
- Jennie – “SOLO”
- Kim Jae Hwan – “Begin Again”
- Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)
- M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”
- MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”
- MONSTA X – “Alligator”
- N.Flying – “Rooftop”
- NELL – “Let’s Part”
- NU’EST – “BET BET”
- Park Bom – “Spring”
- Paul Kim – “So Long” (“Hotel Del Luna”)
- Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”
- SEVENTEEN – “Fear”
- Song Mino – “FIANCÉ”
- Soyou & OVAN – “Rain Drop”
- Sunmi – “LALALAY”
- Taemin – “WANT”
- Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”
- TWICE – “FANCY”
- WINNER – “MILLIONS”
- Woo Won Jae – “Taste”
Artist of the Year
- AB6IX
- ATEEZ
- Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- BVNDIT
- Cherry Bullet
- Chungha
- EVERGLOW
- EXO
- GFRIEND
- GOT7
- Heize
- Hwasa
- ITZY
- IZ*ONE
- Jennie
- Jeon Somi
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Jae Hwan
- MAMAMOO
- MONSTA X
- NCT 127
- Park Hyo Shin
- Paul Kim
- Red Velvet
- Rocket Punch
- SEVENTEEN
- Song Mino
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TWICE
- TXT
- X1
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10
- AB6IX
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BEN
- BLACKPINK
- BOL4
- BTOB
- BTS
- BVNDIT
- Cherry Bullet
- Chungha
- Crush
- Davichi
- DAY6
- Epik High
- EVERGLOW
- EXO
- GFRIEND
- (G)I-DLE
- GOT7
- Heize
- ITZY
- IZ*ONE
- Jang Bum Joon
- JANNABI
- Jeon Somi
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Jae Hwan
- MAMAMOO
- M.C the MAX
- MONSTA X
- NCT 127
- NELL
- N.Flying
- NU’EST
- Park Bom
- Park Hyo Shin
- Paul Kim
- Red Velvet
- Rocket Punch
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TWICE
- TXT
- WINNER
- Woo Won Jae
- X1
