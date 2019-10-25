LIST: Official nominees for 2019 MAMA

MANILA, Philippines — The awards season in K-pop has officially begun with the release of nominees for the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The list of nominees for MAMA—one of the biggest awards shows in South Korea that recognizes the best of K-pop every year—was released on October 24. This year’s nominees include some of the hottest soloists and groups in the industry now, including BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK and TWICE.

Voting began on Thursday and will end on December 3 (10:59 p.m. Manila time).

2019 MAMA will be held at Nagoya Dome in Japan on December 4. Last year, the ceremony took place in three cities across Asia: Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Check out the list to see if your favorite K-pop act has been nominated:

Best New Male Artist

AB6IX

ATEEZ

Kang Daniel

Kim Jae Hwan

TXT

X1

Best New Female Artist

BVNDIT

Cherry Bullet

EVERGLOW

ITZY

Jeon Somi

Rocket Punch

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

Park Hyo Shin

Paul Kim

Song Mino

Taemin

Best Female Artist

Chungha

Heize

Hwasa

Jennie

Taeyeon

Best Male Group

BTS

EXO

GOT7

MONSTA X

NCT 127

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

GFRIEND

IZ*ONE

MAMAMOO

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BTS – “Boy With Luv”

EXO – “Tempo”

GOT7 – “ECLIPSE”

MONSTA X – “Alligator”

NU’EST – “BET BET”

SEVENTEEN – “Fear”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

GFRIEND – “Sunrise”

(G)I-DLE – “Senorita”

IZ*ONE – “Violeta”

Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”

TWICE – “FANCY”

Best Dance Performance Solo

Chungha – “Gotta Go”

Hwasa – “TWIT”

Jennie – “SOLO”

Sunmi – “LALALAY”

Taemin – “WANT”

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”

BOL4 – “Bom”

BTOB – “Beautiful Pain”

Davichi – “Unspoken Words”

MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”

WINNER – “MILLIONS”

Best Vocal Performance Solo

BEN – “180 Degree”

Chen – “Beautiful goodbye”

Jang Bum Joon – “Karaoke”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Begin Again”

Park Bom – “Spring”

Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”

Best Band Performance

DAY6 – “Time of Our Life”

JANNABI – “For Lovers Who Hesitate”

M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”

NELL – “Let’s Part”

N.Flying – “Rooftop”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Crush – “NAPPA”

Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK”

Heize – “SHE’S FINE”

Song Mino – “FIANCÉ”

Woo Won Jae – “Taste”

Best OST

Gummy – “Remember Me” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

Ha Jin – “We All Lie” (“SKY Castle”)

Jang Bum Joon – “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature”)

JANNABI – “Take My Hand” (“Romance is a Bonus Book”)

Paul Kim – “So Long” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

Best Collaboration

Changmo, Hash Swan, ASH ISLAND, Kim Hyo Eun – “BAND”

Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. GIRIBOY) (Prod. by Suga)

Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”

Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)

Soyou & OVAN – “Rain Drop”

Song of the Year

AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”

BEN – “180 Degree”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

BOL4 – “Bom”

BTOB – “Beautiful Pain”

BTS – “Boy With Luv”

Changmo, Hash Swan, ASH ISLAND, Kim Hyo Eun – “BAND”

Chen – “Beautiful goodbye”

Chungha – “Gotta Go”

Crush – “NAPPA”

Davichi – “Unspoken Words”

DAY6 – “Time of Our Life”

Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK”

EXO – “Tempo”

GFRIEND – “Sunrise”

(G)I-DLE – “Senorita”

GOT7 – “ECLIPSE”

Gummy – “Remember Me” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

Ha Jin – “We All Lie” (“SKY Castle”)

Heize – “SHE’S FINE”

Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. GIRIBOY) (Prod. by Suga)

Hwasa – “TWIT”

IZ*ONE – “Violeta”

Jang Bum Joon – “Karaoke”

Jang Bum Joon – “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature”)

Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”

JANNABI – “For Lovers Who Hesitate”

JANNABI – “Take My Hand” (“Romance is a Bonus Book”)

Jennie – “SOLO”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Begin Again”

Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)

M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”

MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”

MONSTA X – “Alligator”

N.Flying – “Rooftop”

NELL – “Let’s Part”

NU’EST – “BET BET”

Park Bom – “Spring”

Paul Kim – “So Long” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”

SEVENTEEN – “Fear”

Song Mino – “FIANCÉ”

Soyou & OVAN – “Rain Drop”

Sunmi – “LALALAY”

Taemin – “WANT”

Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”

TWICE – “FANCY”

WINNER – “MILLIONS”

Woo Won Jae – “Taste”

Artist of the Year

AB6IX

ATEEZ

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

BVNDIT

Cherry Bullet

Chungha

EVERGLOW

EXO

GFRIEND

GOT7

Heize

Hwasa

ITZY

IZ*ONE

Jennie

Jeon Somi

Kang Daniel

Kim Jae Hwan

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

Park Hyo Shin

Paul Kim

Red Velvet

Rocket Punch

SEVENTEEN

Song Mino

Taemin

Taeyeon

TWICE

TXT

X1

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10