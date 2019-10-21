MOVIES
Klea Pineda topbills GMA Afternoon Prime’s Magkaagaw which premieres today and airs Mondays to Saturdays thereafter
Klea’s answered prayer
Honey Orio-Escullar (The Philippine Star) - October 21, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s an answered prayer…a dream come true.”

That was StarStruck 6 Female Survivor Klea Pineda talking about her first-ever lead role on GMA 7’s latest drama series Magkaagaw since winning the Kapuso reality talent show four years ago. Prior to this, she admitted to have thought of giving up her showbiz career and focusing on her studies instead. But she waited for the big break to come along and it paid off.

“I’ve waited and prayed for this for so long since StarStruck. This is the turning point of my career and I’m really happy. I don’t know if I deserve this,” she trailed off as she held back tears during a group interview after the presscon of Magkaagaw, which premieres today after Eat Bulaga.

“I came to a point when I asked a sign from God if this was really the path He wanted for me,” she continued, “that I just decided to continue my studies. When the good news came, it brought back the fire inside me. Sa kagustuhan ko and sobrang in love ako with my craft, biglang bumalik yung fire na yan.”

She learned that one needs not be impatient but persevere instead because competition in showbiz gets stiffer with the influx of artists. But Klea clarified that she never felt neglected by her mother network.

“In fairness with (GMA) Artist Center and GMA Network, wala akong na-feel na ganun because I believe every artist has his own time to shine,” said Klea, 20, who has prepared herself for the emotionally-demanding role of Clarisse, an ambitious, determined and strong lady.

“I’m flexible naman with anything as long as makakabuti ito sa akin,” she said. “I want to grow as a person that’s why I accepted this project because I want to explore, para mas may matutunan pa and not just stay inside my comfort zone.”

The series, which reunites Sunshine Dizon and Sheryl Cruz portraying rival characters as in their past series Bakekang, also sees Klea in a new team-up with Jeric Gonzales.

Her onscreen love team with Jeric has piqued the curiosity of showbiz watchers when sweet photos of them together were seen on their Instagram posts. Klea noted that they are friends, recalling that their friendship started when they were paired together in previous shows including Ika-5 Utos. Gracing regional shows and out-of-town trips to promote Magkaagaw have allowed them to bond and get to know each other more.   

“Uploading our photos on Instagram is our way of expressing ourselves sa mga tao so they would know us better kung ano kami on-cam and off-cam. And sa mga nakakakilala naman sa amin, I think they can attest kung gaano ka-strong and kung gaano kami ka-close ni Jeric.

“After StarStruck, siya na yung ni-lo-love team talaga sa akin. That’s why I feel really comfortable working with him kasi tiwala na ako na ang tagal ko na siyang kakilala and we have become more comfortable with each other because of our bonding in Magkaagaw.”

Will their closeness blossom into something deeper than friendship?

“Bakit hindi? Anything is possible,” replied Klea, adding, “I can say that 80 percent na yung closeness namin, which is nice because we already have a good foundation. Jeric is gentleman and may respeto siya sa babae. He also loves his family and that’s what I like about him.”

(Directed by Gil Tejada Jr., Magkaagaw also stars Alfred Vargas, Polo Ravales, Dion Ignacio, Dennis Padilla, Lovely Abella, Patricia Tumulak and Joanna Marie Tan. It airs Mondays to Saturdays after Eat Bulaga on GMA Afternoon Prime.)

