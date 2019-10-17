Ivy Violan never goes out of style

MANILA, Philippines – Long before hugot songs dominated the local music charts and trended on digital music platforms, Ivy Violan has been waxing poetic on love and relationships as one of the more popular OPM singers in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.

In case you are not familiar, the seasoned singer won awards from various international singing tilts, among them the Third Asean Popular Song Festival, Asia-Pacific Song Contest and the Fourth International Midnight Sun Song Festival. She, too, joined various musical groups like the Sangkatutak Band and The Royal Flush Music Society before forming her own band called 8th of September. Her music career was interrupted by her decision to go back to school. She then lived in the US with her mom for several years.

But Ivy’s passion for singing has never faded. So, she came back home and now shuttles between Manila and the US for singing engagements and music recordings. In fact, on Oct. 19, Ivy is celebrating her 38th year in the music industry with a concert titled 2 Rocking Soul @38…A Woman In Me Ivy Violan at the Vue’s Sky Bar and Lounge of Marco Polo Hotel.

Part of her repertoire is her new composition titled Hanap-hanap, arranged by Mon Faustino. It will available in all music platforms in the coming days. According to Ivy, her songs usually express positivity or hope “kasi universal lagi ang iniisip ko when I do a song. It talks about love all the time even if you’re going through a lot, above everything love prevails.”

Given the appeal of the hugot or emotion-filled ditty in this day and age of millennials, expect Ivy’s song to catch the attention of all types of listeners. “The arrangement is very nice. It’s acoustic and it’s a different Ivy that you will hear. You never expect Ivy to sing like that.” No wonder, she is able to remain as relatable as all the hugot songs that millennials love to listen to these days.

“Before I do a song, I ask the guidance of the Lord because I never thought I could write a song and I am blessed that I am able to do it aside from singing. I must say that the arranger is another reason for the song to become beautiful and good to the ear.”

She added that her songs do not only satisfy her as a singer but also appeal to her audience. She furthered that new local singers should never stop learning and honing their vocal talent even when they already have a great number of supporters.

Until now, Ivy listens to suggestions and takes criticisms constructively. She, too, makes it a point to prepare before her show. “Up to now, I study, I practice the songs and after I rest, do some workouts.

In 2 Rocking Soul @38, Ivy will have Richard Merk, Merjohn Lagaya and Mina Campos as guests. Equally talented Babsie Molina, Sylvia Macaraeg and Elise Cortes will also join Ivy on stage.

“I’ve been doing shows with Richard for several years already and he’s a good friend since we started a long time ago (laughs). And I also introduce a new singer every time I do a show. This time, si Mina Campos who is a theater actress. We’re together in the Lenten show Martir sa Golgota.”

(2 Rocking Soul @38…A Woman In Me Ivy Violan is produced by 8 Infinite Production. Musical director is Homer Flores and show director is Joey Nombres.)