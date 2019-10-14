Jessy Mendiola already planning wedding with Luis Manzano

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola admitted that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano are already talking about marriage.

In an interview with the media during the recent SkinCell event where she is the new endorser, Jessy said she and Luis are now talking about taking their relationship to the next level.

“Oo napaguusapan na namin. Kahit nga 'yung kulay. Pero siyempre hindi ko muna sasabihin. Secret muna,” Jessy said.

The “Sandugo” actress also said she’s not anymore annoyed when the media asks her about the wedding.

“Hindi ako napipikon. Dati mas nape-pressure pa ko, pero ngayon parang sabi ko nga kay Luis, ‘Siguro ganon 'yung vibes natin no. Pang kasal na 'yung next step natin. Kumbaga 'yung ibang tao nae-excite for us,” she said.

When asked what is the secret to their long and steady relationship, Jessy said that maybe, she and Luis are meant to be.

“Siguro hindi lang siya nag-work sa iba. Katulad sa akin, hindi nag-work sa kaisa-isang ex ko. Pero ganoon talaga ang life. Kaya lang talaga tumatagal ang isang relasyon kasi you’re meant to be. Siguro 'yung nangyari sa amin meant to be na kami talaga. Kahit nga kami nagulat kami ‘hala three years na tayo,’” she said.

As new SkinCell endorser, Jessy will be the face of the brand’s biggest campaign to date called “Beauty in Progress.”

According to the brand's founder and lead dermatologist Dr. Clarissa Cellona, Jessy was selected for her “classic beauty that is both unforgettable and timeless.”

“Jessy is a breath of fresh air; the ideal standard of beauty, youth and exuberance,” Dr. Clarissa said.