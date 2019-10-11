WATCH: Marian Rivera on traffic issue

MANILA, Philippines — Are the "super rich" like superstar Marian Rivera also affected by Metro Manila's heavy traffic, especially as the holidays draw near?

In a recent interview with Philstar.com following her launch as new Waltermart endorser, Marian said: "Traffic? Parang matagal nang may traffic. Wala nang dahilan para ikunsume mo sarili mo sa traffic."

She advised everyone to leave the house early to avoid traffic jams.

"Kung may lakad ka, eh 'di pumunta ka ahead of time para 'di ka ma-trapik."

If caught by heavy traffic on the road, she suggested keeping oneself busy with activities such as reading

"Sa sasakyan, 'pag trapik, andaming pwedeng gawin. Magcellphone ka, magsulat ka, eh 'di 'yun 'yung 'me' time mo sa sarili mo, 'di ba? So andaming pwedeng gawin mo 'pag traffic," said the actress, who sometimes orders her groceries via Waltermart's delivery service to avoid traffic. — Video and editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.