Paolo Ballesteros sets unofficial world record

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Ballesteros has set an unofficial world record for not blinking for one hour, 17 minutes and three seconds.

In “Eat Bulaga’s” segment "Bawal Kumurap! Nakamamatay ng Swerte," Paolo beat his co-host Pauleen Luna, whose record was 30 minutes and 44 seconds.

1 hour 17 minutes and 3 seconds na hindi kumukurap!

“1 hour 17 minutes and 3 seconds na hindi kumukurap! Congratulations Paolo,” “Eat Bulaga” posted on its Twitter page.

Paolo’s co-host Maine Mendoza also couldn’t believed what the actor achieved as she posted about it on Twitter.

“Ang lala mo, @pochoy29!!!! Hahahahaha yung world record 1hr 5mins lang! IBA KA!” Maine wrote.

The Guinness World Records said there is no record for such a feat.

But according to Recordsetter.com, a certain Michael T of Florida, USA has the record after he didn’t blink in an hour and five seconds.