Composite photo shows veteran theater actor and director Tony Mabesa (L) and legendary actress Amalia Fuentes (R).
‘A generation is coming to pass’: Tony Mabesa, Amalia Fuentes take final bow
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2019 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran theater actor and director Tony Mabesa and legendary actress Amalia Fuentes have passed away.

Mabesa died at 10:20 p.m. Friday, his family said in a statement. He was 84.

Fuentes’ family confirmed her passing Saturday in a separate Facebook post. She was 79.

“Right before our eyes, a generation is coming to pass,” director Joey Reyes said in a Facebook post Friday paying tribute to late acting legends.

Mabesa started as director of school plays when he was a student at UP Rural High School. He studied at the University of the Philippines and was mentored by National Artist for Theater Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero.

Last year, Mabesa played his last role as Eddie Garcia’s lover in the LGBT-themed family drama “Rainbow’s Sunset” where he won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Known as the Elizabeth Taylor of the Philippines, Fuentes rose to fame when she and Juancho Gutierrez joined, and won, a “search for a name” contest by Sampaguita Pictures to promote the movie “Hindi Basta-Basta.” The pair was known as Mr. & Miss Number One.

Fuentes was paired with Juancho in several movies, including “Pakiusap.” But her tandem with Romeo Vasquez proved to be more lasting, among them, “Bilanggong Birhen” and “Bobby”.

At Sampaguita, she was also paired with Eddie Gutierrez, Jose Mari and Luis Gonzales. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

