Why I stay in La Carmela de Boracay

People often ask me why I stay at La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel when I am in the beautiful island paradise of Boracay. I tell them that it is home away from home. It is my idyllic getaway from the hurly-burly of the metro life.

My close friend, Boy So, who owns the famous resort hotel and his more than 400 efficient staff always make me feel at home with their warmth and hospitality. They make sure that I am comfortable during my entire vacation. La Carmela provides visitors with the comforts of home. The service and amenities at the hotel are excellent, the interiors are homey and the buffet is sumptuous. It is affordable luxury at its best!

I first met Boy more than a decade ago when he invited me to dine at La Carmela de Boracay. Boy’s success story is inspiring. In 2005, he built the resort hotel with his lifetime savings, sheer tenacity, tons of audacity and plenty of prayers. Coming from the school of hard knocks, Boy dared to pursue his dream and went for the jugular. He slowly learned the ropes of the trade as he expanded his hotel business throughout the years.

La Carmela de Boracay is strategically situated at Station 2 near the Tourist Center that is within a few minutes’ walk to the talipapa (small wet market). It is renowned as one of the friendliest resort hotels in the island that offers beachfront convenience at very affordable rates. It has a steady stream of local and foreign guests since it opened its doors to the public.

The stellar list of celebrities who stayed at the resort hotel include the cast of ABS CBN’s Magandang Buhay and Banana Sundae, Pokwang, 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, John Lloyd Cruz, Toni Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto, Jessy Mendiola, JC de Vera, Ejay Falcon, Derrick Monasterio, Wilbert Ross and Sitti, among others.

In fact, Sitti has only good words about La Carmela. “It is a very good resort hotel. La Carmela has first-class amenities and spacious rooms. You get your money’s worth with its buffet. The staff is very accommodating and reliable. It’s a family hotel. We love staying there.”

Melai Cantiveros, who enjoys her visits at the beach hotel, enthuses, “Sobrang sarap talaga ng services sa La Carmela de Boracay lalo na ‘yung food, the best foods, seafoods, lahat. Mabubusog ka. Mapapa-‘aww sarap’ ka talaga. Siyempre sa kanilang mga services. Very welcoming ang mga tao diyan. Kaya naman what are you waiting for? Go, go, go na sa La Carmela.”

Boracay underwent an extensive six-month environmental rehabilitation last year. It is now off to a fresh good start. Locals and tourists can enjoy once again the pristine blue waters, white sand beaches and glowing sunset that the paradise island is known for.

“La Carmela de Boracay is one of the most famous resort hotels in the island which caters to everyone’s diverse preferences. It has conference facilities that can serve a huge number of participants,” shares resort manager Mary Love Apelado.

Travelers are raving about La Carmela as one of the top destination hotels in Boracay. In fact, it received various awards including the Tourism Recognition Award, the Philippine Travel Mart Top Grossing Hotel Award (Grand Slam Winner) and the Agoda Gold Circle Awards.

La Carmela is a budget-friendly resort hotel. Mary Love explains, “It’s our guest value for money and satisfaction that makes La Carmela distinct from other hotels. We always make sure that all could get the best service they deserve at an affordable cost.” La Carmela has reasonable holiday, family and barkada package rates for those who want to make room reservations.

The spacious resort hotel has 523 rooms: Main Building (Standard, Semi Deluxe, Main Deluxe, Panorama Deluxe, Super Deluxe); Executive Wing (Executive Deluxe, Panorama Deluxe, Family Room-Wing, Panorama Super Deluxe); Premier West (Premier Super Deluxe); Premier East (Premier Deluxe, Premier Super Deluxe); and Ocean View (Premier Ocean View, African Safari Suite, Greco Roman Suite, Celebrity Suite).

Guests are pampered with La Carmela’s first-class amenities: air-conditioned rooms, cable TV, PBX phone system; mini-refrigerator; private bath with hot and cold shower (with bathtub in Jr. Suite, Family and VIP Rooms); upper levels are accessible via scenic elevator; air-conditioned function rooms with multimedia equipment (50 to 1,800 persons); swimming pool with waterfalls and jacuzzi; poolside bar and mini-stage for outdoor parties; 24-hour restaurant (Café La Carmela); 25-meter beachfront party place; safety deposit boxes for safekeeping of valuables; 24-hour standby generator; 24-hour security personnel; airline ticketing assistance; boat trip arrangement; local and international calls; laundry service; Internet access, facsimile and photocopying services; land and boat transfers; scuba diving and sea sports arrangement; and transfer to/from mainland upon request (with corresponding charges). Aside from its recently renovated guest rooms, La Carmela has a newly built infinity pool with expansive view of the white beach.

La Carmela is already excitedly preparing for the yuletide season since thousands flock to Boracay for vacation and holiday revelry. According to Mary Love, they are extending discounts for guests and loyal patrons who would book directly with them to celebrate the festive season without letting them worry about their budget. She shares about the best thing about La Carmela during the holidays. “We prepare something special for our guests so they can enjoy and feel at home. We treat them like our family. During Christmas and New Year, we have a house party (complete with live band, unlimited foods and drinks) so everyone can enjoy.”

(For details and reservations, e-mail lcdboracaymail@gmail.com or call landline number [036] 288-4376, 0917-6388013, 0920-9513665 and 0908-8910881.)