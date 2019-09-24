What the hosts expect from ‘Clashers’

The second season of the GMA talent search The Clash was kicked off last Saturday and continues on Sundays, with the same set of judges composed of Lani Misalucha, Ai-Ai de las Alas and Christian Bautista.

We all know what the judges are looking for in the contestants.

Now, let’s hear it from the hosts Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Ken Chan and Rita Daniela.

How would you boost the morale of the contestants (unlike some hosts in this kind of show na minsan unkind)?

Julie Anne: Just communicate with them. I think it’s really important that you help them build their self-esteem kasi iba talaga pag nasa competition ka dahil feeling mo may kailangan kang patunayan. Whenever I get the chance to talk to the Clashers, I always remind them to enjoy what they are doing, always be grateful, and remember that no matter what happens, ’yung journey nila sa The Clash doesn’t end here. It really takes a lot of courage to lift their full potential.

I also want to be one of those people na mag-push sa contestants na mas galingan nila and ‘wag sila masyadong kabahan. I know the feeling kasi galing din ako ng competition. The Clash is a perfect avenue for aspiring singers and we can’t wait for the day na magkakaroon ng new breed of singers ang GMA.

I’m very happy and proud to be part of the show. The good thing din about this season of The Clash, masasabi mong close na ‘yung mga Clashers. Makikita mo na may nabubuong friendships among them.

Rayver: Kaming apat, ‘yun talaga ang trabaho namin as hosts. To let them know na kaya sila nandito is because they were chosen for a reason at lahat sila ay special. That’s why we remind them that it’s their time to shine. Some will not make it but that doesn’t mean that their journey ends there. We encourage them to give their all. Ito na ‘yun, ibigay n’yo na lahat ng puwede ibigay. Prove to the Kapuso viewers and to the judges that you deserve to win.

Ken: As Journey Hosts, kami talaga ni Rita ang kumikilala sa kanila and we can’t avoid being carried away by their stories. The Clashers are all good, and we are here to give them morale support and to assure them that they can do it. We are here purposely to motivate them and for them not to hold back and to give their best.

Rita: What I always say is to really believe lang. Kasi once you believe that you can go far, when you believe in yourself, meron kang mapupuntahan. We can’t avoid not liking some of them, telling them, ‘You won’t make it.’ But the secret is you keep believing in yourself. That was my motivation ko noon when I joined a singing contest.

What from your own experience are you bringing to your duties as hosts?

Julie Anne: Pag host ka, kailangan mong pag-aralan yung script, you develop your skills as a host, you have to know everything, and most importantly, to keep yourself relatable to the viewers, to the Clashers, and to everyone in the studio as well. It’s important that you listen to your co-hosts. Take notes, listen to instructions and have fun.

Rayver: I’m happy that for the first time I am hosting a talent show, tapos The Clash pa. For me, if I can help the Clashers be comfortable I guess that’s the help that I can give them…para mawala ‘yung kaba at mailabas nila ‘yung skill nila.

Ken: Help them overcome their nervousness. I experienced the same thing backstage in the many shows that I competed in.

Rita: I like meeting new people at isa ‘yun sa malaking part ng trabaho namin ni Ken as Journey Hosts. I realized that it’s hard to be a host especially when you find out about the contestants’ personal lives. Totoo pala talagang iba-iba ang pinagdadaanan nating lahat. Nakaka-inspire in a way kasi dun mo ma-re-realize how blessed you are.

All it takes to encourage you is for even one person to believe in you. I feel that in my 14 years in GMA, I’ve gone this far because they believe in me as much as I believe in myself.

You are also singers, so how would you avoid being “judgmental” (meaning you don’t show any sign that you “favor” a contestant)?

Julie Anne: There’s no such thing. For me all the Clashers are on equal footing even if some of them were in Duet With Me. We make sure we’re always fair.

Rayver: It’s hard because as hosts, we are also viewers, as if we are also judges in our own right. But we, hosts should leave the judging to the judges who know kung sino ang deserving to win.

Ken: Siempre, we can’t avoid rooting for certain Clashers. Pero sa amin na lang ‘yon. We won’t tell who. The thing is if you qualify as a contestant, it’s already victory.

Rita: That’s a hard question. Let’s put it this way, napaka-swerte ko at hindi ako isa sa Clash Panel. Siguro ‘yung best thing na puwede ko ibigay as Journey Host is hope and inspiration sa lahat ng contenders.

What memory does The Clash evoke in you when you joined a singing contest?

Julie Anne: Alam ko ‘yung feeling na nasa competition at may kalaban ka. I know the feeling of losing but that didn’t stop me from pursuing my dreams. For me, the keys to success are hard work, patience and gratefulness.

Rayver: Well, I haven’t competed in a singing contest but only in dance contests. But I guess the feeling is the same. In some way pareho lang naman sa kaba since you are performing in front of many people and judges. Ang labanan talaga diyan ay kung paano mo ipapakita ‘yung puso mo as a performer and kung buo ‘yung loob mo.

Ken: Similar to what I said, ‘yung nerbyos talaga right before a performance. It reminds me of when I first started in the industry and it motivates me rin to keep pursuing my dreams, the same way that these Clashers are pursuing theirs.

Rita: For me, nag-start ang The Clash sa Duet With Me which is from Studio 7. In that show, a professional singer sings together with a contestant. When they gave me a segment, the song of the winning contestant was Jordin Sparks’ This Is My Now. When I won in the season one of Pop Star Kids, that was also the winning song. Kaya nung natanggap ko ‘yung script, naiyak talaga ako kasi it brought back so many memories. Tapos hindi ‘yun alam ng producer, sobrang nagkataon lang.

