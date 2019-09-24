Moving on with Sue Ramirez

It was a couple of weeks ago when Sue Ramirez first confirmed in an interview with members of the entertainment press about the buzz swirling around that she and Joao Constancia had called it quits. Hence, one question sent via #ItanongMoSaTWBA on Twitter was pertaining to moving on. The question read, “Paano nga ba mag move on ang isang Sue Ramirez?”

On the hot seat of Tonight with Boy Abunda (TWBA), Sue turned emotional while declaring on national TV that she and Joao had already parted ways. It was a struggle for her to move on from their relationship which lasted for two years.

“It’s hard because you get used to having the person around pero andaming differences kasi marami kaming bagay na hindi napagkakasunduan,” she began. “We really wanted it to work pero ‘pag hindi talaga, hindi talaga.”

Sue made it clear that their line of communication remains open, telling fans not to put any meaning if and when they see her talking with him or if their social media posts earned “likes” from each other.

“Maayos po ang naging usapan namin. Yes, we still talk like I do check on him just to know if he’s okay and that’s how he is to me as well.”

However, the possibility of getting back together again remains to be seen with Sue telling that her focus is on herself. “But I don’t want to close my doors. I have a tendency that when I’m in a relationship, I’m really, really dedicated to it na binibigay ko buong-buo ‘yung sarili ko. This time, it feels good to put myself first.”

During the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball — Ver Paulino

Meanwhile, Sue also shared her excitement with her new movie Cuddle Weather, an entry to this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP). It was a real challenge for her to portray Adela to the point of having truly felt worried on the first day of the shoot.

“I didn’t know how I was able to fulfill the thing that I am scared of doing. I just felt I truly got into the character and then I realized we shared many things in common and at the same time our differences helped me understand things. Adela gave me new insights. But we are both like a hard shell but soft on the inside. Isa naman na pagkakaiba namin ay si Adela ay sanay mag-isa while I cannot live alone; I always want to be surrounded by people I’m comfortable with.”

Her leading man in Cuddle Weather is RK Bagatsing who plays sex worker Ram just like Sue’s Adela. Asked to rate RK’s sexiness from 1 to 10, Sue gave a perfect 10.

The actress also reminded everyone that the movie is not about pornography contrary to what others are thinking. One social media user asked if it’s really a bold movie or paasa lang which Sue responded with “Manuod ka na lang ng porn kung yun lang naman ang gusto mong mapulot sa kwento namin. It’s not the concept of our movie.”