MOVIES
MUSIC
Sue with RK Bagatsing in Regal Films’ Cuddle Weather
Moving on with Sue Ramirez
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - September 24, 2019 - 12:00am

It was a couple of weeks ago when Sue Ramirez first confirmed in an interview with members of the entertainment press about the buzz swirling around that she and Joao Constancia had called it quits. Hence, one question sent via #ItanongMoSaTWBA on Twitter was pertaining to moving on. The question read, “Paano nga ba mag move on ang isang Sue Ramirez?”

On the hot seat of Tonight with Boy Abunda (TWBA), Sue turned emotional while declaring on national TV that she and Joao had already parted ways. It was a struggle for her to move on from their relationship which lasted for two years.

“It’s hard because you get used to having the person around pero andaming differences kasi marami kaming bagay na hindi napagkakasunduan,” she began. “We really wanted it to work pero ‘pag hindi talaga, hindi talaga.”

Sue made it clear that their line of communication remains open, telling fans not to put any meaning if and when they see her talking with him or if their social media posts earned “likes” from each other.

“Maayos po ang naging usapan namin. Yes, we still talk like I do check on him just to know if he’s okay and that’s how he is to me as well.”

However, the possibility of getting back together again remains to be seen with Sue telling that her focus is on herself. “But I don’t want to close my doors. I have a tendency that when I’m in a relationship, I’m really, really dedicated to it na binibigay ko buong-buo ‘yung sarili ko. This time, it feels good to put myself first.”

During the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball — Ver Paulino

Meanwhile, Sue also shared her excitement with her new movie Cuddle Weather, an entry to this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP). It was a real challenge for her to portray Adela to the point of having truly felt worried on the first day of the shoot.

“I didn’t know how I was able to fulfill the thing that I am scared of doing. I just felt I truly got into the character and then I realized we shared many things in common and at the same time our differences helped me understand things. Adela gave me new insights. But we are both like a hard shell but soft on the inside. Isa naman na pagkakaiba namin ay si Adela ay sanay mag-isa while I cannot live alone; I always want to be surrounded by people I’m comfortable with.”

Her leading man in Cuddle Weather is RK Bagatsing who plays sex worker Ram just like Sue’s Adela. Asked to rate RK’s sexiness from 1 to 10, Sue gave a perfect 10.

The actress also reminded everyone that the movie is not about pornography contrary to what others are thinking. One social media user asked if it’s really a bold movie or paasa lang which Sue responded with “Manuod ka na lang ng porn kung yun lang naman ang gusto mong mapulot sa kwento namin. It’s not the concept of our movie.”

CUDDLE WEATHER JOAO CONSTANCIA RK BAGATSING SUE RAMIREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The story behind the mysterious ringtone (Or, how Christmas in Our Hearts helped heal the Abalos family)
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
What can you say about a 19-year-old girl who died?
Entertainment
Never imagined he would be in a Spider-Man movie
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Does Jacob Batalon throw his weight around?
Entertainment
Liza Soberano bashed for black face, actress apologizes
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Fans were particularly offended by Liza’s portrayal of “Scary Spice,” Melanie Brown or Mel B.
Entertainment
Deniece Cornejo aces Harvard University exam
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 days ago
“I finally did it!"
Entertainment
‘Lipad, dine na, lipad!’
By Joey de Leon | 2 days ago
Halo-halong dahilan why we are traveling...
Entertainment
Latest
6 hours ago
What the hosts expect from ‘Clashers’
By Ricky Lo | 6 hours ago
The second season of the GMA talent search The Clash was kicked off last Saturday and continues on Sundays, with the same...
Entertainment
6 hours ago
Tanghalang Pilipino’s Jonathan Tadioan gets biggest break in Katsuri
By Gian Carlo Vizcarra | 6 hours ago
Tanghalang Pilipino Actors’ Company’s (AC) most senior and highly-prized member Jonathan “Tad” Tadioan...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Batangas vice governor responds to Kris Aquino's call for new male friends
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
After calling on men to add her on her personal Facebook account, “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino received a...
Entertainment
17 hours ago
List of key Emmy Awards 2019 winners
17 hours ago
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday...
Entertainment
1 day ago
The sound of Charlie’s Angels
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
How does an angel sound?
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with