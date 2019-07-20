Why brands go gaga over A. Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines — Not only has Alex Gonzaga stepped out of the shadow of her famous big sister Toni Gonzaga, she also is quietly inching her way to joining the ranks of the Philippines’ top celebrity brand ambassadors.

The 31-year-old live wire actress, TV host and social media influencer has been very visible in various advertising campaigns lately (television, print and digital platforms), endorsing brands that capitalize on her newfound fame and cheerful personality.

Alex said she herself is intrigued by the interest over her own personal brand.

“Siguro they want my being energetic and the positivity they see in what I do,” Alex told The STAR during a recent Quaker Oats breakfast show broadcast live on Facebook from BGC Arts Center in Taguig City.

“I really appreciate that the brands are trusting me, you know, they are more famous than you and yet they entrust you with their products and invest in you, so it’s really a big honor and privilege to be a part of their family,” she said.

To stay positive and vibrant and avoid burnout, Alex said she tries to enjoy every opportunity that comes her way and avoids things she considers “toxic.”

Alex and best buddy Luis Manzano (fourth and third from left, respectively) with Quaker Oats Philippines officials.

“When I first entered showbiz, I had this mindset to be like this and to be like that, which is really toxic to yourself, and then you’re gonna give in to what people are telling you and then you’re gonna get tired of it because you’ll feel like you’re betraying yourself,” she pointed out. “Right now, I choose things that I enjoy doing and where I will be happy. I don’t like pressures like comparing myself or competing with others because it’s very unhealthy.”

The Quaker Oats breakfast event nearly turned into a stand-up comedy with Alex and her best buddy Luis Manzano keeping their audience in stitches with all their personal anecdotes and jokes against each other.

One thing the two hosts agreed not to disagree was the benefits of Quaker Oats to perk up their mornings and help fight their tamaditis (laziness). Both disclosed that Quaker Oats has been part of their lives since grade school.

“As a supergrain, Quaker Oats contains fiber to help keep you full longer, protein to give you energy to get going, and beta-glucan to lower cholesterol for your heart health,” Alex said, encouraging everyone to try Quaker Oats’ new exciting flavors like chocolate, chocolate with milk, banana and honey, and original with milk.

“By just adding hot water to your cup, you’ll get all the nutrients you need to tackle the rest of your day with this energy-boosting breakfast,” she said like a pro-health expert.

Alex opened the show with an upbeat production number featuring her latest single Tipints, a rap dance tribute to her Mommy Pinty.