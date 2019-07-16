Lauren Young questions legality of Chinese-only restaurant

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lauren Young asked her followers on social media the legality of a Chinese-only restaurant.

In her Twitter account, Lauren posted photos of a restaurant in Subic bearing the sign, “Only for Chinese Customer.”

Is this even legal? (My fave resto in Subic has been sold and this sign is up) I really want to know if business owners are allowed to do this.



If I had a restaurant am I allowed to put up these signs for example:

“Only for dog Customers”

“Only for Filipino Customers”



LMK. pic.twitter.com/iKB1vvWhej — Lauren Young (@loyoung) July 15, 2019

One of her followers tagged the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Twitter account in the thread and said: "This is what we get, discrimination in our own country, for having a president who kowtows to the Chinese."

“Please lodge your concern to the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB) Phone: (+632) 751.4748 / Email : CPAB@dti.gov.ph,” the DTI replied.

Last May, a Chinese-only restaurant in Las Piñas went viral on social media. The DTI has ordered the local government of Las Piñas to suspend the Chinese food park for not having the necessary documents, including business permits.