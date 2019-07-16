NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kapuso star Lauren Young at the launch of Charming Charlie's Kendall+Kylie limited edition collection
SSI/Released
Lauren Young questions legality of Chinese-only restaurant
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lauren Young asked her followers on social media the legality of a Chinese-only restaurant. 

In her Twitter account, Lauren posted photos of a restaurant in Subic bearing the sign, “Only for Chinese Customer.”

“Is this even legal? (My fave resto in Subic has been sold and this sign is up) I really want to know if business owners are allowed to do this,” she captioned her post. 

“If I had a restaurant am I allowed to put up these signs for example: ‘Only for dog Customers’ ‘Only for Filipino Customers,’” she added. 

One of her followers tagged the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Twitter account in the thread and said: "This is what we get, discrimination in our own country, for having a president who kowtows to the Chinese." 

“Please lodge your concern to the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB) Phone: (+632) 751.4748 / Email : CPAB@dti.gov.ph,” the DTI replied.

Last May, a Chinese-only restaurant in Las Piñas went viral on social media. The DTI has ordered the local government of Las Piñas to suspend the Chinese food park for not having the necessary documents, including business permits.

LAUREN YOUNG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
Charo pays tribute to biggest fan & lifetime partner
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Charo Santos-Concio paid tribute to her biggest fan and lifetime partner, saying that she is the person that she is now because...
Entertainment
Bela Padilla reacts to ex-boyfriend’s engagement to Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Bela was asked by a fan asked what she felt about her ex-boyfriend’s engagement. 
Entertainment
Sarah mum about Matteo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There seemed to be a certain sadness in the eyes of Sarah Geronimo even when she was smiling during a brief interview or singing...
Entertainment
Luis Manzano explains statement on ex Angel Locsin’s engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor and TV host Luis Manzano clarified his statement on the recent engagement of his former girlfriend Angel Locsin...
Entertainment
Latest
24 minutes ago
Netflix launches website for people suffering from depression
By Jan Milo Severo | 24 minutes ago
American video streaming service Netflix has launched a website for people who are suffering from depression and looking for...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Alden Richards reacts to Maine Mendoza’s movie with Carlo Aquino
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The “Eat Bulaga” host will team up with the Kapamilya actor under Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings”...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Jinri Park on engagement: ‘Grateful I found a Filipino guy’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress and TV host Jinri Park announced that she is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend John. 
Entertainment
14 hours ago
For the love of Rico J.
14 hours ago
All those who were at the mini-presscon for the tribute concert Rico J and His Angels at the social hall of Great Eastern...
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Eugene is happy with LDR romance
By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
While many agree that maintaining a long-distance relationship (LDR) is often a herculean task, Eugene Domingo finds it easier...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with