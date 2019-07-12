NEW ON NETFLIX
CHVRCHES
Scottish band CHVRCHES, known for synth-pop music, consists of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty.
CHVRCHES/Released
CHVRCHES Manila concert in August canceled
(Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 5:20pm

Scottish band CVRCHES called off the Manila leg of their Love Is Dead: Asia tour supposedly scheduled on August 13 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The band, which popularized the hits "Miracle," "Get Out" and "The Mother We Share," sent their sorry to fans who have been counting down to the big day.

"We're sorry to announce that our show in Manila at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on August 13th is being cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances," CVRCHES said in a statement through event organizer Ovation Productions.

"We'd like to apologize to all our fans that had already purchased tickets and we'lll be posting full ticket refund," the band added.

The concert was supposed to be the third show the band would stage in the Philippines' capital.

CVRCHES first performed in 2014 for a solo concert and then in 2016 at the GoodVybes Festival. The band's name is pronounced "churches."

