Matteo Guidicelli says he broke down during Scout Ranger training

MANILA, Philippines – Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli admitted that he cried during the first week of his 30-day Scout Ranger training at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan.

In the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay" hosted by Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, Matteo said he was punished by his superior in his first week in the camp.

"Sa first week ko doon, pinatusok ulo ako doon, lumabas yung luha ko doon. Umiyak talaga ako noong una," Matteo said.

Recently, Matteo paid a visit to his Viva boss Vic del Rosario, whom he greeted with the “tusok ulo” — the punishment that made him cry.

“Greeting my manager with the traditional #TusokUlo aka Rangers Bow. Back in the @vivaartistsagency office today to discuss future projects with Boss Vic. #rangerG” Matteo captioned his Instagram post.

Matteo said that although it’s the best experience of his life, he almost quit the training because of physical and psychological struggles.

“It's the best experience in my life. Sa umpisa sobrang hirap niya. Maraming beses, especially in the first week, na parang gusto kong mag-give up,” he added.

Fortunately for Matteo, his girlfriend Sarah Geronimo and his family visited him in training.

“Buti dumalaw sila after a week, so emotionally stable na ko. Dumalaw sila, so pina-tour ko sila sa ranger camp at talagang na-shock sila kasi iba e,” he said.