Cherry Pie Picache shares reason for forgiving mom’s killer

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cherry Pie Picache has found peace in forgiving her mother’s killer, Michael Flores.

During the recent screening of the documentary “Radical Love,” Cherry Pie said it is hard to lose a mother especially in a brutal way, but she said she already forgave Michael.

“’Di ba ‘yung mawawalan ka ng magulang, ang sakit na? Kapag naaalala mo pa na ganoon ang way, she doesn’t deserve it. Paano ka hihingi ng tawad kung hindi ka magpapatawad?” Cherry Pie said.

The actress’ mother, Zenaida, was found brutally killed inside her house in Quezon City. The prime suspect was her houseboy. Authorities soon discovered that it was a robbery attempt gone wrong. Michael was sentenced with life imprisonment for the crime.

Five years after the tragedy, ABS-CBN DocuCentral joins Cherry Pie in her quest for peace and forgiveness as she comes to terms with the past by facing her mother’s killer in the new documentary aired last Sunday on “Sunday’s Best” on ABS-CBN.

“I just hope that we can all be reminded of love, of compassion, of forgiveness. I hope we can all be reminded of ‘yung caring for other human beings and taking action,” Picache said.

“So you know, I’m hoping ‘yung care natin for other human beings is awakened. For us to always come from a place of love rather than ‘yung bawian kaagad, manlaban kaagad, gumanti kaagad,” she added.

In the documentary, Cherry Pie looks back at the years that went by since the tragedy, and how she prepared to visit the New Bilibid Prison to face Michael.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s documentary team DocuCentral, catch "Radical Love" replays on July 14 (Sunday) on DZMM TeleRadyo at 7 p.m., and on July 15 (Monday) on ANC at 7 p.m. It will also be made available on iWant.ph following the premiere on July 7.