The beauties of Bohol

My Boholano friends Raoul Tidalgo and Boy Echavez reminded me that their beloved province actually offers more beauties than its natural wonders (Chocolate Hills, old churches some of which still bear traces of the killer earthquake a few years ago, etc.) and homegrown showbiz celebs like Cesar Montano, Luke Mejares, Giselle Sanchez, the adorable Sampaguita kontrabida Rebecca del Rio and Jerome Sala (the Search for the Star in a Million winner who went back to Bohol after a brief stint in Manila). Yes, of course, there’s Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (for whom an avenue and a park were named).

Raoul and Boy are referring to beauty queens bred in the province, like the reigning Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados, 2006 Bb. Pilipinas-World Anna Maris Igpit, 2018 Mutya ng Pilipinas-Global Beauty Queen Pauline Amelinckx and 2009 Bb. Pilipinas first runner-up Rich Asuncion (who was also first runner-up in the 2005 Miss Bohol pageant).

2006 Bb. Pilipinas-World Anna Maris Igpit.

In 2017, Gazini (representing Loon town) finished first runner-up to Pauline (representing Tubigon town) in the Miss Bohol pageant. They are both half-bred: Gazini’s dad is Palestinian and Pauline’s is Belgian. Both Anna Maris and Rich (Richell Angalot) are pure Filipina married to Australians, the former to football player Tommy Taylor (by whom Anna has a child) and the latter to rugby player Benj Mudie (by whom she has a daughter).

“There are more undiscovered beauties in Bohol,” assured my two friends, adding, but not, quoting a line from Thomas Gray’s An Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard, “born to blush unseen.”

Just wait. In due time, those “unseen beauties” will bloom for the world…sa tamang panahon.

2018 Mutya ng Pilipinas-Global Beauty Queen Pauline Amelinckx.

Anyway, while some winners seem to be not so happy with their titles, 2019 Bb. Pilpinas first runner-up Aya Verdadero Abesamis is happy with what she has.

“At least,” she told Celso de Guzman Caparas in an interview for Funfare, “mayroon din naman akong crown.”

2009 Bb. Pilipinas first runner-up Rich Asuncion.

A UST Fine Arts/Design (major in Painting) graduate, Aya is the older of the two children of Dr. Joseph Bien Abesamis and 1984 Miss Universe third runner-up Desiree Verdadero-Abesamis. Aya worked as a freelance model and a shoe designer in New York City for two years.

Aya first competed in Bb. Pilipinas last year where she finished as one of the Top 15 semi-finalists and one of the Top 10 Best in National Costume (a Muslim-Princess ensemble designed by Chico Estiva).

2019 Bb. Pilipinas first runner- up Aya Verdadero Abesamis. - Ver Paulino

More feedback from the beauty front

• Tourism major student Micah Beatrice Santos (photo, center), 18, from Brgy. West Rembo was crowned 2019 Miss Makati and named Miss Photogenic, besting 23 other hopefuls during the coronation night last June 21. A staunch defender of victims of bullying, she pocketed P200,000 cash prize.

2019 Miss Makati Micah Beatrice Santos (center) and runners- up Kristina Cassandra Bahaj (left, Miss Makati Tourism) and Venice Kayla Barrameda (right, Miss Makatizen)

Adjudged 2019 Miss Makati Tourism was Kristina Cassandra Bahaj from Brgy. Santa Cruz and 2019 Miss Makatizen was Venice Kayla Barrameda from Brgy. Guadalupe Viejo.

Kristina received P150,000 cash prize and was also named Miss Air Asia Philippines while Venice got P50,000 cash prize and was hailed as Miss iSkin and Miss Balmain.

Celebrity judges included fashion designer Albert Andrada (chairman), Ruffa Gutierrez and Franco Laurel. Balladeer Michael Pangilinan rendered song numbers.

• Miss Pre-Teen Davao Jaymee Faythe Villagomeza Halasan made her country proud when she won the title Miss Pre-Teen International 2019 and Best in National Costume award during the finals last June 30 in Jalan Loyang Besar, Singapore.

2019 Miss Pre-Teen International Jaymee Faythe Villagomeza Halasan.

The 15-year-old Davaoeña bested 13 other contestants from Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal and Thailand.

Jaymee was born in Davao City and raised in Bangkok. She has always been in touch with the Philippine culture. An incoming second year high school student at Ekamai International School in Bangkok, she’s the PRO of the school’s student council and a member of the school’s cheerleading team. She likes playing basketball, volleyball and football. She also loves singing, dancing and reading books.

Jaymee’s parents are James Halasan and Niña Villagomeza Halasaan who are both singers. Jaymee recently won first place in the school talent show and has been accepted in vocal star from 400 teens in Thailand.

Jaymee was trained by Rogil Flores of Kagandahang Flores (pageant camp), Edwin Uy (designer), Shone Zendon (make-up artist), Ross Paris (photographer), and Jeffrey Benitez (national director). — Contributed by Carl Balita

