Sue will rock you!

MANILA, Philippines — Sue Ramirez is taking a quick break from acting as she prepares for her first major solo concert dubbed as Rock Chic slated on July 19, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum.

The Kapamilya talent is thrilled to be finally ticking off this goal in her bucket list as the concert will display who she is as a performer — edgy yet carefree. Only a few know that apart from acting, Sue is also into singing. In fact, it is her first love. Despite admitting that there’s pressure in putting up a good show, she promises to do her best and give her audience a good time.

She, too, feels flattered being called “rock chic” by FLM Creatives and Production, Inc. president and managing director Frank Lloyd Mamaril. Sue first worked with him in 4 of A Kind in 2017, wherein she shared the stage with Maris Racal, Kristel Fulgar and Loisa Andalio.

“Sue is rock chic because she is astigin and has swag. She is this kind of artist that I wanted people to remember. Having known that Sue actually auditioned for Star Magic as a singer and because she has definitely proven her spot in acting, I believe she just needs an avenue to showcase her singing talent,” said direk Frank, who’s all praises for Sue.

“I feel so overwhelmed because this is my childhood dream and I am so grateful to direk Frank and (the people behind) FLM Creatives for their trust. It’s a big thing for me to be given this chance to showcase my dream and my talent. It’s a huge milestone in my career and I feel honored na mabansagang rock chic,” she said, while stressing, “But let’s not typecast ourselves. Huwag nating i-box yung mga sarili natin. Direk Frank called it rock chic not because my music genre is rock. Rock is more of a personality to me. It’s a way of living. It’s being careless and fearless and confident about yourself in your everyday life. Of course, there are times na kinakabahan ka but it’s your fighting spirit that makes you a rock star.”

Making the concert even more special is the presence of her friends Kristel, Maris and Michael Pangilinan. Her repertoire is set to be a chill trip down memory lane, mixing new hits and the ‘90s vibes from her idols.

Sue also invites everyone who will be watching the show to be ready with their dancing shoes as she will also unleash that side of hers.

“It would be very personal and close to my heart,” said Sue, whose biggest musical influence is Lady Gaga.

(Produced by FLM Creatives and Productions, Inc. with Frank Mamaril as director and Marvin Querido as musical director, Sue Ramirez is Rock Chic is presented by Top-O, Natasha, I Love My Sisters, Faber Castell, GSM Blue, GAOC and Belo Medical Group. Tickets are priced at P2,500, VIP; P2,000, Orchestra Center; P1,500, Orchestra Side; and P1,000, Balcony. For details, call Ticketworld at 891-9999 and FLM Creatives and Productions, Inc. at 573-9022.)