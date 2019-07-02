MOTHER'S DAY
Model-actor David Licauco
Instagram/David Licauco, screengrab
David Licauco to continue underwear modeling amid conservative Chinese roots 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco will continue being an underwear model for a local clothing brand despite his mother’s disappointment when she saw him join a fashion show in his underwear. 

In an interview with the media during the recent press conference of his new movie with Shaira Diaz “Because You Love Me,” David said his parents are very traditional Chinese people. 

“They're traditional kasi. Wala namang artista sa amin e. Nagulat sila na nag-artista ako. My mom is very Chinese na very well grounded, dad ko rin ganon. So nagulat sila na nandito ko na nag-showbiz ako. For them, nakakagulat ‘yon. Pag nagka-anak naman tayo for sure ayaw mo din makita nang nakahubad e. Pero I'm already here e,” David shared. 

He recalled being in a modeling gig where his mother was in attendance and he was surprised that he was asked to wear only underwear.  

“Naalala ko noong nanood siya ng Bench Under the Stars, honestly akala ko topless lang kasi hindi ako nakapunta ng fitting. Pagdating ko do’n, binigyan ako ng brief, ang sabi ko, 'Oh my God, anong gagawin ko dito?' Wala na kong magawa, nandon na,” he said.  

“Sabi niya nakapikit lang daw siya. Medyo disappointed siya pero wala eh. Sabi ko 'Ma, it's part of the job. I'm already here’,” he added. 

Though his parents are very traditional Chinese, David said it is okay for his family if he will have a relationship with a non-Chinese girl.  

“If ever magkaroon ako ng Filipina girlfriend as long as love ko siya, okay naman sa family ko,” David assured.

Directed by Joel Lamangan and produced by Arnold Vegafria, "Because You Love Me" also stars Michelle Dee, Martin del Rosario, Victor Basa and Samantha Lopez, to name a few. It is now showing in cinemas nationwide.    

