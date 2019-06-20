MOTHER'S DAY
Wilbros Live/Released
WWE Live returns to the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines —  WWE will return to the Philippines for the first time in three years when WWE LIVE MANILA comes to the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, September 20.

Tickets for WWE LIVE MANILA go on-sale on Saturday, June 22 at 10AM viaTicketNet.com.ph, TicketNet hotline 911-5555 and at all TicketNet outlets nationwide.
 
Fans attending WWE LIVE MANILA will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns™, Kofi Kingston™, Charlotte Flair™, Finn Bálor™, Asuka™, Elias™, Xavier Woods™, Big E™, Shinsuke Nakamura™, Rusev™, Kevin Owens™, Bayley™, Carmella™, The IIconics™ and many more! *
 
WWE LIVE MANILA  is presented in partnership with Wilbros Live, a leading concert and live events promoter in the Philippines.“Wilbros Live is thrilled to bring WWE LIVE back to Manila this year,” said Winston Llamas, Executive Producer of Wilbros Live. “This one-night-only action-filled show is a must-see for all families and friends!”
 
“We are excited to return to Manila where the passionate WWE Universe can see their favorite WWE Superstars live,” said Chris Marsh, Vice President and General Manager, WWE Asia Pacific. “Our fans can look forward to experiencing another action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that will create life-long memories.”

