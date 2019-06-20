MOTHER'S DAY
Thanks to online video streaming sites, Filipinos can now enjoy the latest TV series and rewatch box-office hits anytime and anywhere they want.
The ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are avid viewers—be it on small or big screens.

We line up to get tickets to much-awaited movies. We even go as far as booking tickets in advance, take for example for “Toy Story 4,” “Aladdin,” "Men in Black" or the recently concluded “Avengers” saga. When it comes to our favorite TV shows, we don't want to miss an episode. Teleseryes like ABS-CBN's “Ang Probinsiyano” have been thriving for years because of strong support from viewers.

Enabled by today’s technology, it's only natural for Filipinos to take this love for video entertainment to the screens of their mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.

To maximize your next binge-watch, here’s the ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites:

A Giga Video plan for everyone

Imagine getting to watch all these movies and shows in a week with 2GB of open access data, and additional 1GB video access data to YouTube, iflix, iWant, NBA League Pass and Cignal Play.

Now it’s possible because Smart is offering this in its upsized Smart Giga Video+ 149 to make video streaming even more accessible and affordable for entertainment-loving Pinoys.

Regardless of budget or mobile needs, there is a Giga offer available for digitally savvy Filipinos—providing new and improved prepaid packages with supersized data and unlimited calling and texting.

Smart Giga Video+ is also available for P75 (1GB open access data 3 days), P449 (4GB open access data for 30 days), P549 (6GB open access data for 30 days) and P649 (8GB open access data for 30 days). All Giga Video+ promos include the same call and text allocation, as well as up to 1GB or one-hour of Video Every Day access to the above-mentioned streaming sites.

Gaming? Got you!

For avid gamers, the new Giga Games offers are available starting at P50 for three days. All Giga Games plans include open access data and an additional up to 1GB access to Mobile Legends, Arena of Valor (AOV), Clash of Clans and Clash Royale per day.

Social fix satisfied

For social media users, subscribers also now have the option to choose the new Giga IG&FB offer that has open access data and an additional up to 1GB access to Facebook and Instagram per day.

Smart Prepaid subscribers can easily register to or manage their usage by dialing *121# on their mobile devices.

With Smart, customers can seamlessly stream, surf, play games, video call and pursue their passions, powered by the country’s fastest LTE network.

 

For more information about the Smart Giga Video+, visit smart.com.ph.

SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC SMART GIGA VIDEO+
